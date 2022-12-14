NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Titans in Week 15

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) meet the Tennessee Titans (7-6) in Week 15 of the 2022 regular season.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Tennessee Titans +3 +130 O 47.5

-110 Los Angeles Chargers -3 -150 U 47.5

-110

The Chargers are coming off a 23-17 victory over the Dolphins.

Under constant duress, Justin Herbert still put together a masterclass, finishing 39-of-51 for 367 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the short-handed defense held Tua Tagovailoa to 10-of-28 passing, with four of his completions coming on Miami’s final drive, for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Titans were downed by the Jaguars, 36-22, marking their third-straight loss. Trevor Lawrence carved up Tennessee’s defense, posting a career-high 368 passing yards. Offensively, they couldn’t get anything going and four turnovers caused the crumble.

The last time the Chargers and Titans met was in 2019. Tennessee won, 23-20.

Sunday’s contest will begin at 1:25 and be televised on CBS.

