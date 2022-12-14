NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Titans in Week 15
The Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) meet the Tennessee Titans (7-6) in Week 15 of the 2022 regular season.
Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:
Spread
Moneyline
Total Points
Tennessee Titans
+3
+130
O 47.5
Los Angeles Chargers
-3
-150
U 47.5
The Chargers are coming off a 23-17 victory over the Dolphins.
Under constant duress, Justin Herbert still put together a masterclass, finishing 39-of-51 for 367 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the short-handed defense held Tua Tagovailoa to 10-of-28 passing, with four of his completions coming on Miami’s final drive, for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Titans were downed by the Jaguars, 36-22, marking their third-straight loss. Trevor Lawrence carved up Tennessee’s defense, posting a career-high 368 passing yards. Offensively, they couldn’t get anything going and four turnovers caused the crumble.
The last time the Chargers and Titans met was in 2019. Tennessee won, 23-20.
Sunday’s contest will begin at 1:25 and be televised on CBS.