NFL betting picks for Week 16

The Week 16 schedule for the NFL began on Thursday night with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking down the New York Jets 19-3. This weekend most of the games are on Saturday with only three games.

That means you need some betting picks early if you are going to have some action.

Below are my betting picks for all the games left on the schedule, as well as some insight as to why I made the picks.

Week 16 betting picks

Lions at Panthers

The Panthers had a hiccup last week against the Steelers but are at home. Detroit’s success has been mostly at home.

Seahawks at Chiefs

The Seahawks have only lost by double digits once all season. Their offense is good enough to keep pace with the Chiefs’ No. 1-scoring offense.

Giants at Vikings

The Giants are due for a letdown after their big win over the Commanders. The Vikings are still riding their big comeback.

Falcons at Ravens

Both eth Falcons and Ravens have played many close games. The ravens have not covered the spread at home this season.

Commanders at 49ers

Is there any stopping the 49ers right now? Teams are barely scoring against them.

