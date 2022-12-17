NFL betting picks, Week 15: Winners, ATS, total

Week 15 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle.

The 49ers won, covered the spread and the Under hit in the game.

There are three games on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and one on Monday.

Below are my betting picks for the rest of the games on the NFL schedule this weekend for the moneyline, spread and total, and some of the reasons why I make the picks I do.

Week 15 picks

Chiefs at Texans

The Texans have lost by more than 14 only once in the last seven weeks. The Chiefs are 3-9-1 ATS and have won by more than 14 only once in the last six weeks.

Cowboys at Jaguars

After barely beating the Texans last week, Dallas plays a Jaguars team that looks good. Trevor Lawrence looks like a franchise quarterback.

Saints at Falcons

The Falcons appear done. They have turned things over at quarterback to Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota has left the team.

Steelers at Panthers

Carolina’s defense has been devastating. Kenny Pickett is still out for the Steelers.

Patriots at Raiders

At this point, why would anyone pick the Raiders to win a game as favorites?

Bengals at Buccaneers

While I thought the Bucs would upset the Niners last week, they won’t have the same problems on offense against the Bengals. San Fran has the No. 1 defense in the league. The Bengals do not. Tampa’s defense will slow Joe Burrow.

