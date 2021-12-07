NFL betting: Patriots' Super Bowl odds get significantly better after win over Bills

The New England Patriots are officially the No. 2 favorite in the AFC.

The Patriots (9-4) entered Week 13 with Super Bowl odds of +1000 and behind the Chiefs and Bills. After the Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 on a freezing and windy night in Buffalo on Monday, only the Chiefs are ahead of the Patriots.

New England’s Super Bowl odds are down to +750 now at BetMGM after taking control of the AFC East with the win. The Chiefs (8-4) are the No. 2 favorite overall at +650 behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+500).

The Patriots have seen their odds shift the most of any team in the NFL since the start of the season. New England opened at +3000 — worse odds than teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns — and have seen its odds go down by over 70%.

The Chiefs’ odds also went down after Week 13, but not by nearly as much as the Patriots. Kansas City went from +700 to +650 and is still above where it was before the season began (+600).

Buffalo’s Super Bowl odds are now at +1000. The Bills (8-5) entered the week at +800. While New England and Buffalo still have to play each other one more time before the regular season is over, the Bills are now in line for a Wild Card berth and a potential all-road path to the Super Bowl after qualifying for the playoffs.

Since it hasn’t had a bye yet, New England is a half-game ahead of the Chiefs, Titans, and Ravens for a bye and homefield advantage in the AFC.

The Patriots’ odds to win the AFC also went down significantly after Week 13. The Pats entered the Bills game at +450 to win the conference and are now at +375 to win. The Chiefs are the AFC favorites at +275 while Buffalo is the No. 3 favorite at +450. Injury-riddled Baltimore is at +700 to win the AFC and at +1600 to win the Super Bowl.