NFL betting: Patrick Surtain a public favorite, but sharp money moving elsewhere for DROY

As we inch closer to the beginning of NFL training camps, plenty of bettors are examining the futures market. That includes individual awards like Defensive Rookie of the Year, where a few favorites among bettors have emerged at BetMGM.

According to BetMGM, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has received the most bets (23.1%) and the second-most money (17.5%) of the rookie defenders on the board. Surtain, whom the Broncos selected ninth overall out of Alabama, is currently listed at +1200 to win the award. He is the biggest liability for the sportsbook.

One other first-round rookie has received more money than Surtain. That’s Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who was chosen No. 12 overall out of Penn State. Parsons is the betting favorite at +400 but has received the third-most bets — 9.5%. However, he has received 25.5% of the money, more than any other defensive players in his draft class.

Between Surtain and Parsons is Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis, the team’s first-round choice out of Kentucky. Davis, who has +900 odds, has received 10.9% of the bets and 11.8% of the money. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, has received the fourth-most bets (9%) and money (9.4%). Owusu-Koramoah, a linebacker out of Notre Dame, is listed at +1400.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) stands on the field during practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The player with the second-best odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year is Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips at +650. Phillips has received 8.6% of the bets and 6.3% of the money. Behind Phillips in the odds is another defensive end, Indianapolis Colts first-rounder Kwity Paye. Paye is listed at +900 alongside Davis, but hasn’t been a very popular choice among bettors, attracting 5.9% of the bets and just 3.7% of the money.

There’s another defensive end who fell to the second round who has received more money than both Phillips and Paye. That’s Azeez Ojulari, the explosive pass rusher out of Georgia who went to the New York Giants at No. 50 overall. Ojulari, whose odds are +2000, has received 4.5% of the bets and 7.7% of the money.

Story continues

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

Micah Parsons: +400

Jaelan Phillips: +650

Kwity Paye: +900

Jamin Davis: +900

Patrick Surtain II: +1200

Zaven Collins: +1200

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: +1400

Jaycee Horn: +1600

Azeez Ojulari: +2000

Greg Newsome II: +2000

Greg Rousseau: +2000

Caleb Farley: +2500

Trevon Moehrig: +2500

Eric Stokes: +2500

Jayson Oweh: +2500

Asante Samuel Jr.: +3000

Joe Tryon: +3000

Nick Bolton: +3500

Yahoo Sports: