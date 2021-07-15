NFL betting: Patrick Surtain a public favorite, but sharp money moving elsewhere for DROY
As we inch closer to the beginning of NFL training camps, plenty of bettors are examining the futures market. That includes individual awards like Defensive Rookie of the Year, where a few favorites among bettors have emerged at BetMGM.
According to BetMGM, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has received the most bets (23.1%) and the second-most money (17.5%) of the rookie defenders on the board. Surtain, whom the Broncos selected ninth overall out of Alabama, is currently listed at +1200 to win the award. He is the biggest liability for the sportsbook.
One other first-round rookie has received more money than Surtain. That’s Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who was chosen No. 12 overall out of Penn State. Parsons is the betting favorite at +400 but has received the third-most bets — 9.5%. However, he has received 25.5% of the money, more than any other defensive players in his draft class.
Between Surtain and Parsons is Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis, the team’s first-round choice out of Kentucky. Davis, who has +900 odds, has received 10.9% of the bets and 11.8% of the money. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, has received the fourth-most bets (9%) and money (9.4%). Owusu-Koramoah, a linebacker out of Notre Dame, is listed at +1400.
The player with the second-best odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year is Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips at +650. Phillips has received 8.6% of the bets and 6.3% of the money. Behind Phillips in the odds is another defensive end, Indianapolis Colts first-rounder Kwity Paye. Paye is listed at +900 alongside Davis, but hasn’t been a very popular choice among bettors, attracting 5.9% of the bets and just 3.7% of the money.
There’s another defensive end who fell to the second round who has received more money than both Phillips and Paye. That’s Azeez Ojulari, the explosive pass rusher out of Georgia who went to the New York Giants at No. 50 overall. Ojulari, whose odds are +2000, has received 4.5% of the bets and 7.7% of the money.
Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
Micah Parsons: +400
Jaelan Phillips: +650
Kwity Paye: +900
Jamin Davis: +900
Patrick Surtain II: +1200
Zaven Collins: +1200
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: +1400
Jaycee Horn: +1600
Azeez Ojulari: +2000
Greg Newsome II: +2000
Greg Rousseau: +2000
Caleb Farley: +2500
Trevon Moehrig: +2500
Eric Stokes: +2500
Jayson Oweh: +2500
Asante Samuel Jr.: +3000
Joe Tryon: +3000
Nick Bolton: +3500
