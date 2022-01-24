NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes becomes Super Bowl MVP favorite after Aaron Rodgers, Packers eliminated

Patrick Mahomes is now the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a remarkable performance in his team’s divisional round victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 378 yards, rushed for 69 yards and had four total touchdowns in a 42-36 overtime win.

After the Bills took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds to play, Mahomes miraculously led the Chiefs into field goal range to send the game to overtime. He then found Travis Kelce for the winning touchdown pass in overtime to clinch a spot in the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As a result of that performance, Mahomes is +180 at BetMGM to win Super Bowl MVP. It’s an award Mahomes has won before. He did so in 2020 when he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now the betting favorite to win Super Bowl MVP. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Aaron Rodgers was Super Bowl MVP favorite last week

Last week, Mahomes was listed at +500 behind Aaron Rodgers (+400) and just ahead of Tom Brady (+600) in the Super Bowl MVP odds. Now with Rodgers and Brady eliminated, Mahomes has surged to the top of the odds board.

Next in line is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is listed at +300 at BetMGM. Stafford threw for 366 yards in Sunday’s 30-27 victory over Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams had a 27-3 lead in the game but allowed the Bucs to climb all the way back and tie the score at 27-27 in the final minute.

Stafford responded and made a few clutch throws to Cooper Kupp to put his team in position to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. Kupp, who caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in the win, is fourth in the MVP odds at +800.

Another quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, has the third-best Super Bowl MVP odds at +650. Garoppolo and the 49ers upset Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. Garoppolo, who is dealing with injuries to both his thumb and shoulder, struggled early, but made a few late throws to help the 49ers kick the winning field goal.

Story continues

A bit further down the odds list is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow, who is listed at +1000, was sacked nine times on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans but was able to lead the Bengals to a 19-16 upset in Nashville. Burrow threw for 348 yards in the win and now has to go through Mahomes and the Chiefs to get the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.