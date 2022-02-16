NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers open offseason as MVP favorites

It's not too early to look ahead to the 2022 NFL regular season. Oddsmakers have already released odds for the next Super Bowl champion earlier in the week. Now, they've released odds for the 2022 NFL regular season MVP.

There are some common but interesting names near the top of the leaderboard. Where is the value? Are there any surprising names? Let's take a look.

Mahomes and Rodgers open as co-favorites

Patrick Mahomes has opened near the top of the MVP leaderboard every year since his first year as a starter in the league. Assuming Mahomes stays healthy, we can probably expect him to be near the top of this list for the next decade. There's not much to say here. Even in a season where he was clearly struggling for stretches, Mahomes finished fourth in the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL MVPs. Despite that, his future is uncertain. Will he stay in Green Bay? Oddsmakers seem to think there's a good chance he ends up in Denver. He hasn't even ruled out retirement. Despite the uncertainty around where he'll be playing, there is no uncertainty about his ability to play at a high level.

Patrick Mahomes opens as a co-favorite to win NFL MVP. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rodgers and Mahomes have opened as co-favorites to win the 2022 MVP award at +700. Right behind those two is Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen at +900. Joe Burrow is at 12-to-1 and Justin Herbert is at 14-to-1 to round out the top five. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford is just outside the top five at 15-to-1.

Tom Brady is retired? Not buying it

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. He wrote long essays on social media and shared some cool videos to highlight his incredible career. The football world celebrated a great run.

Then, almost immediately, we started hearing rumblings about a return. Brady fueled those rumors by refusing to shut down any speculation on his podcast. A lot of fans aren't buying this retirement will last and at first glance, it doesn't appear that oddsmakers are sure either.

Brady is currently 22-to-1 to win the MVP in 2022 despite the fact that he's technically retired from the league. Brady is tied for the eighth-best odds in the league.

At 22-to-1, Brady has the same odds to win MVP as Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson. Jackson has an MVP under his belt already and Prescott leads a high-powered offense in the biggest market in the league. You can make a legitimate case for both being good value bets in the MVP market right now. They're currently priced the same as someone who has retired from the league. Amazing.

Any long shots worth a look?

At this point, it's painfully obvious the MVP is a quarterback award. Despite a near record-setting receiving performance from Cooper Kupp, a team-carrying rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor and a record-tying defensive performance from T.J. Watt, Aaron Rodgers was a near unanimous MVP winner this past season.

For that reason, I'm not interested in wasting a dime on a non-quarterback. Starting quarterbacks are priced accordingly in the MVP market, with most of the proven stars near the top of the list.

One name that sticks out is Deshaun Watson at 80-to-1. Obviously at this price, you know there's a whole lot of risks. He's not going to play with Houston. Will he be traded, and if so, where? Will anyone be interested? How will his legal proceedings unfold? Will the NFL dish out a suspension? If somehow Watson gets traded to a good situation like Denver, Pittsburgh or Indianapolis and avoids major punishment, an 80-to-1 ticket has value. However, backing Watson could also end up being the equivalent of burning money.

Other potential longshots include the quarterbacks from last year's draft. Trey Lance is in the best situation, and he's at 80-to-1. Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence are listed at 100-to-1. Zach Wilson and Justin Fields are 150-to-1. It was a mediocre year for all of those quarterbacks, but odds are at least one will take a major step in their sophomore season.