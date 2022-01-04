NFL betting: Packers move ahead of Chiefs as the Super Bowl betting favorite

The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the Super Bowl favorites.

The Green Bay Packers are now +400 at BetMGM to win the Super Bowl after blowing out the Minnesota Vikings and clinching the top seed in the NFC. The Packers will have a first-round bye in the playoffs and won’t have to go on the road.

The Chiefs were at +400 before Week 17. But Kansas City’s eight-game win streak disappeared in a 34-31 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs also fell out of the No. 1 spot in the AFC with the Tennessee Titans’ win at home over the Miami Dolphins. Tennessee can secure the No. 1 seed with a win over the Houston Texans in Week 18 no matter what the Chiefs do.

With the Chiefs potentially having to play three games in the AFC playoffs instead of two like the Packers, Kansas City is now +500 to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are the No. 2 favorite behind the Packers.

Here’s a quick look at the Super Bowl odds for each team heading into the final week of the season.

NFC Super Bowl odds

Green Bay Packers (+400) [clinched playoff berth] Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700) [clinched] Los Angeles Rams (+900) [clinched] Dallas Cowboys (+1200) [clinched] Arizona Cardinals (+1800) [clinched] Philadelphia Eagles (+6600) [clinched] San Francisco 49ers (+4000) New Orleans Saints (+10000)

The 49ers are in the playoffs with a win over the Rams. The Saints need the 49ers to lose and beat the Atlanta Falcons.

AFC Super Bowl odds

Kansas City Chiefs (+500) [clinched] Buffalo Bills (+800) [clinched] Tennessee Titans (+1200) [clinched] New England Patriots (+1800) [clinched] Cincinnati Bengals (+2000) [clinched] Indianapolis Colts (+2000) Los Angeles Chargers (+4000) Las Vegas Raiders (+15000) Baltimore Ravens (+25000) Pittsburgh Steelers (+300000)

The Colts are in with a win over Jacksonville. The winner of Chargers at Raiders is in the playoffs. The Steelers are in the playoffs with a win if the Jaguars lose and the Chargers and Raiders don’t tie. The Ravens are in the playoffs with a win if the Jaguars lose, the chargers and Raiders don't tie and the Dolphins don't win.

NFC title odds

Packers (+175) Buccaneers (+320) Rams (+450) Cowboys (+600) Cardinals (+900) 49ers (+2000) Eagles (+3500) Saints (+5000)

AFC title odds