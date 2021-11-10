NFL betting: Packers cover eight in a row, overtake Cowboys in ATS rankings

For the second week in a row, 10 underdogs covered the spread. Seven of them won straight-up in Week 9, including two double-digit dogs.

Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 10:

Jordan Love's performance against the Chiefs showed us just how valuable Aaron Rodgers is to this team. They'll get a shot in the arm when Rodgers returns.

Week 10: (-3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

All good things must come to an end. Denver held Dak Prescott to a 48.7% completion rate and upset the Cowboys 30-16 to tarnish Dallas' perfect record against the spread.

Week 10: (-8.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Kliff Kingsbury is the new odds-on favorite for coach of the year after beating the Niners without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

Week 10: (-10) vs. Carolina Panthers

Defensive end Jeffery Simmons leads the NFL with 42 QB pressures and was in Matthew Stafford's face long enough on Sunday night to conduct a "60 Minutes" interview.

Week 10: (-3) vs. New Orleans Saints

Indy ran for 260 yards against the Jets. That's 42% of New York's rushing total for the entire season.

Week 10: (-10.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Their loss to the Jaguars was the ugliest 6-9 you'll ever see.

Week 10: (-13) at New York Jets

Russell Wilson is back under center after missing just three games with a ruptured tendon in his finger.

Week 10: (+3.5) at Green Bay Packers

Justin Herbert broke out of his two-game slump to throw for 356 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. He'll get to face a Vikings defense sans Harrison Smith.

Week 10: (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Pats are rolling but their top two running backs are in concussion protocol.

Week 10: (-1.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

Javonte Williams had the first 100-plus yard rushing game of his career on Sunday and has forced 35 missed tackles on 95 carries.

Week 10: (-2.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Four Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Week 10: (+1.5) at New England Patriots

New York ran the ball 31 times and threw just 20 passes in their 23-16 victory over the Raiders.

Week 10: BYE

Where does this team see themselves in five games?

Week 10: (+3) at Tennessee Titans

There's still a lot of season left, but Sunday night's home game against the Chiefs feels like a must-win.

Week 10: (+2.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Vikings have thrown two interceptions all year and they're two games below .500.

Week 10: (+2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Green Bay Packers have covered the spread in their last eight games. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

Tyrod is back but Tygod is still MIA.

Week 10: BYE

Matt Ryan is PFF's top-graded quarterback over the last five weeks.

Week 10: (+8.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Philly has transitioned into a run-first team, toting the rock an average of 39 times per game since Week 7.

Week 10: (+2.5) at Denver Broncos

The Bengals were the number one seed in the AFC two weeks ago, now they're in last place in the AFC North.

Week 10: BYE

Matthew Stafford's offensive line should expect some donations to The Human Fund in their names this Christmas.

Week 10: (-4) at San Francisco 49ers

The Panthers have failed to cover in five of their last six games. Can P.J. Walker and his career 42.0 QB rating turn things around?

Week 10: (+10) at Arizona Cardinals

You're never going to get a fair shake from a ref named Tony.

Week 10: BYE

Playing Washington after a bye week is like coming back from vacation to an empty inbox.

Week 10: (-9.5) at Washington Football Team

Lamar Jackson's current odds to win MVP are a screaming value.

Week 10: (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins

The Steelers have reeled off four straight wins following a 1-3 start. After this week's outing against the Lions, they have only one game remaining versus an opponent with a losing record.

Week 10: (-8.5) vs. Detroit Lions

Jacksonville pulled off the biggest upset of the season and will get to point at the TV and say, "Hey, we beat that team!" when they're watching the Bills in the playoffs in a couple months.

Week 10: (+10.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Fire Kyle Shanahan. Into the sun.

Week 10: (+4) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Is this the week Detroit finally gets a win? Probably not. But maybe!

Week 10: (+8.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Dolphins are averaging a league-worst 75.1 rushing yards per game.

Week 10: (+7.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Zach Wilson is returning to practice, but it's looking like Mike White will get the start against the Bills.

Week 10: (+13) vs. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City is 4-16 against the spread over their last 20 games.

Week 10: (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10: (+9.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stats provided by PFF, teamrankings.com, and Pro Football Reference.