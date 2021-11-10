NFL betting: Packers cover eight in a row, overtake Cowboys in ATS rankings
For the second week in a row, 10 underdogs covered the spread. Seven of them won straight-up in Week 9, including two double-digit dogs.
Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 10:
1. Green Bay Packers 8-1 against the spread (have covered by -0.5 points)
Jordan Love's performance against the Chiefs showed us just how valuable Aaron Rodgers is to this team. They'll get a shot in the arm when Rodgers returns.
Week 10: (-3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks
2. Dallas Cowboys 7-1 (+37)
All good things must come to an end. Denver held Dak Prescott to a 48.7% completion rate and upset the Cowboys 30-16 to tarnish Dallas' perfect record against the spread.
Week 10: (-8.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons
3. Arizona Cardinals 7-2 (+94)
Kliff Kingsbury is the new odds-on favorite for coach of the year after beating the Niners without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
Week 10: (-10) vs. Carolina Panthers
4. Tennessee Titans 7-2 (+52.5)
Defensive end Jeffery Simmons leads the NFL with 42 QB pressures and was in Matthew Stafford's face long enough on Sunday night to conduct a "60 Minutes" interview.
Week 10: (-3) vs. New Orleans Saints
5. Indianapolis Colts 6-3 (+33.5)
Indy ran for 260 yards against the Jets. That's 42% of New York's rushing total for the entire season.
Week 10: (-10.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Buffalo Bills 5-3 (+45.5)
Their loss to the Jaguars was the ugliest 6-9 you'll ever see.
Week 10: (-13) at New York Jets
7. Seattle Seahawks 5-3 (+13.5)
Russell Wilson is back under center after missing just three games with a ruptured tendon in his finger.
Week 10: (+3.5) at Green Bay Packers
8. Los Angeles Chargers 5-3 (-4)
Justin Herbert broke out of his two-game slump to throw for 356 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. He'll get to face a Vikings defense sans Harrison Smith.
Week 10: (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings
9. New England Patriots 5-4 (+44)
The Pats are rolling but their top two running backs are in concussion protocol.
Week 10: (-1.5) vs. Cleveland Browns
10. Denver Broncos 5-4 (+15.5)
Javonte Williams had the first 100-plus yard rushing game of his career on Sunday and has forced 35 missed tackles on 95 carries.
Week 10: (-2.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
11. Cleveland Browns 5-4 (+7.5)
Four Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Week 10: (+1.5) at New England Patriots
12. New York Giants 5-4 (+3.5)
New York ran the ball 31 times and threw just 20 passes in their 23-16 victory over the Raiders.
Week 10: BYE
13. New Orleans Saints 4-4 (+31)
Where does this team see themselves in five games?
Week 10: (+3) at Tennessee Titans
14. Las Vegas Raiders 4-4 (+10)
There's still a lot of season left, but Sunday night's home game against the Chiefs feels like a must-win.
Week 10: (+2.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
15. Minnesota Vikings 4-4 (-3)
The Vikings have thrown two interceptions all year and they're two games below .500.
Week 10: (+2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers
16. Houston Texans 4-4 (-27.5)
Tyrod is back but Tygod is still MIA.
Week 10: BYE
17. Atlanta Falcons 4-4 (-32)
Matt Ryan is PFF's top-graded quarterback over the last five weeks.
Week 10: (+8.5) at Dallas Cowboys
18. Philadelphia Eagles 4-5 (+35)
Philly has transitioned into a run-first team, toting the rock an average of 39 times per game since Week 7.
Week 10: (+2.5) at Denver Broncos
19. Cincinnati Bengals 4-5 (+25.5)
The Bengals were the number one seed in the AFC two weeks ago, now they're in last place in the AFC North.
Week 10: BYE
20. Los Angeles Rams 4-5 (-1)
Matthew Stafford's offensive line should expect some donations to The Human Fund in their names this Christmas.
Week 10: (-4) at San Francisco 49ers
21. Carolina Panthers 4-5 (-13.5)
The Panthers have failed to cover in five of their last six games. Can P.J. Walker and his career 42.0 QB rating turn things around?
Week 10: (+10) at Arizona Cardinals
22. Chicago Bears 4-5 (-28.5)
You're never going to get a fair shake from a ref named Tony.
Week 10: BYE
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-5 (+14)
Playing Washington after a bye week is like coming back from vacation to an empty inbox.
Week 10: (-9.5) at Washington Football Team
24. Baltimore Ravens 3-5 (-4.5)
Lamar Jackson's current odds to win MVP are a screaming value.
Week 10: (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins
25. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-5 (-10)
The Steelers have reeled off four straight wins following a 1-3 start. After this week's outing against the Lions, they have only one game remaining versus an opponent with a losing record.
Week 10: (-8.5) vs. Detroit Lions
26. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-5 (-33)
Jacksonville pulled off the biggest upset of the season and will get to point at the TV and say, "Hey, we beat that team!" when they're watching the Bills in the playoffs in a couple months.
Week 10: (+10.5) at Indianapolis Colts
27. San Francisco 49ers 3-5 (-41.5)
Fire Kyle Shanahan. Into the sun.
Week 10: (+4) vs. Los Angeles Rams
28. Detroit Lions 3-5 (-47.5)
Is this the week Detroit finally gets a win? Probably not. But maybe!
Week 10: (+8.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Miami Dolphins 3-6 (-58.5)
The Dolphins are averaging a league-worst 75.1 rushing yards per game.
Week 10: (+7.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens
30. New York Jets 2-6 (-50)
Zach Wilson is returning to practice, but it's looking like Mike White will get the start against the Bills.
Week 10: (+13) vs. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs 2-7 (-59)
Kansas City is 4-16 against the spread over their last 20 games.
Week 10: (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders
32. Washington Football Team 1-7 (-48.5)
No.
Week 10: (+9.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stats provided by PFF, teamrankings.com, and Pro Football Reference.