NFL betting: Packers-Chiefs line move tells us how much Aaron Rodgers matters to spread

The Kansas City Chiefs-Green Bay Packers point spread ride has been a wild one.

Before Monday night's Chiefs game, the Chiefs were 3-point favorites. Kansas City struggled to beat the New York Giants, and the line shifted an amazing 4 points to Green Bay's side. The Packers were 1-point favorites on Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers was ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City due to a reported positive test for COVID-19. And we got a clear idea how much the Packers quarterback matters to the point spread.

When BetMGM opened the line after the news, the Chiefs were 7.5-point favorites. Not many players ever can cause an 8.5-point difference in the spread.

There was a similar shift in the total. The over/under opened at 55.5, though it dropped to 54.5 on Tuesday. It was 48.5 on Wednesday.

Rodgers is one of the league's best players. We saw it yet again last week when he helped a shorthanded Packers team to a win over the then-undefeated Arizona Cardinals. It's arguable he means even more than 8.5 points to the spread.

We'll find out on Sunday what Rodgers' absence means for the 2021 Packers. We can already see what it means at the betting window.