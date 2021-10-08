NFL betting: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are bettors' most popular pick ahead of Week 5

Bettors are big on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

The Packers are the most popular bet at BetMGM ahead of Sunday’s NFL slate. Green Bay is favored by three points at Cincinnati. Each team is 3-1 and has beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green Bay beat Pittsburgh in Week 4 while Cincy did it in Week 3. The Bengals moved to 3-1 with a game-winning field goal over Jacksonville in Week 4.

Green Bay has been picked by 85% of bettors and those tickets make up 75% of the handle. Bettors really like Green Bay on the moneyline too — 83% of moneyline bets and 91% of the handle on the moneyline is on Green Bay.

Bettors are also bullish about the over. The total opened up at 48.5 and has been bet up to 51 as 80% of bets on the total are on the over.

Bills are the lone underdog getting lots of action

Bettors are once again going with a lot of favorites this weekend. The only underdog getting a significant majority of the bets against the spread is the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo is a popular pick against the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chiefs beat the Bills in January’s AFC Championship game and the KC defense has struggled through the first four games of the season. Just over 70% of bets are on Buffalo plus the points and those bets make up 79% of the handle. The Chiefs opened as 3-point favorites and are now 2.5-point favorites.

The sharps are on the Chiefs to win straight up, however. Just 33% of moneyline bets are on the Chiefs to win but those bets make up 54% of the handle. The Chiefs opened at -150 to win straight up and are now at -140.

Bettors are also really hoping the game goes over. The game has the highest total of the weekend at 56.5 and 80% of bets are on the over.

The only other underdog who’s getting over 50% of bets is the New York Jets. The Jets are getting three points from the Falcons and 57% of bets and 56% of the handle is on the Jets to cover.

Unders that bettors like

While those making wagers may think that Bills vs. Chiefs will be a shootout, there are a few games that bettors think will be low-scoring.

The total has dropped from 49.5 to 46.5 in Chargers vs. Browns as 60% of the handle is on the under. Over 70% of bets are on the under in Titans vs. Jaguars — that total is 48.5. And while 57% of bets are on the over in Arizona’s game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, those bets make up just 33% of the handle and the total has dropped from 53.5 to 50.

Bettors are also thinking the game between the Dolphins and Buccaneers will be low-scoring. Nearly 70% of the handle is on the under and that total has gone from 49.5 to 47.5.