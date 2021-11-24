NFL betting: Packers and Cowboys fail to cover but still top Week 12 ATS rankings
Week 11 was a great week to have your money riding on visitors. Eleven road teams made Willie Nelson proud by covering and providing some green for bettors. One of those teams — the Baltimore Ravens — even helped a BetMGM customer turn a $50 parlay ticket into more than $1 million.
Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 12:
1. Green Bay Packers 9-2 against the spread (have covered by +9.5 points)
Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury that's expected to hamper him for the remainder of the season. Good thing he has no shortage of medical advice.
Week 12: (-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams
2. Dallas Cowboys 8-2 (+62)
Dallas posted season-lows in total yards (276) and points (9) against the Chiefs. They'll be without Amari Cooper and likely sans CeeDee Lamb versus Las Vegas.
Week 12: (-7.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
3. Arizona Cardinals 8-3 (+77.5)
Kliff Kingsbury won two out of three games with Colt McCoy starting and should get Kyler Murray back after the bye.
Week 12: BYE
4. New England Patriots 7-4 (+97.5)
The red-hot Patriots have won and covered five in a row, dropping their odds to win the Super Bowl all the way down to +1200.
Week 12: (-6.5) vs. Tennessee Titans
5. Indianapolis Colts 7-4 (+62)
Jonathan Taylor is a runaway train, headed downhill, with rocket boosters engaged.
Week 12: (+3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Tennessee Titans 7-4 (+32.5)
Has a No. 1 seed ever had less of a chance of winning the Super Bowl?
Week 12: (+6.5) at New England Patriots
7. Buffalo Bills 6-4 (+26.5)
It was a real throwback week in Buffalo, as we got to see the old Josh Allen and the old Bills run defense.
Week 12: (-5.5) at New Orleans Saints
8. Minnesota Vikings 6-4 (+11.5)
Justin Jefferson has 17 catches for 312 yards over the last two weeks. He's only in his second year, but he's already one of the top five receivers in the NFL.
Week 12: (+3) at San Francisco 49ers
9. Philadelphia Eagles 6-5 (+59)
They've run for more than 215 yards in three of their last four games.
Week 12: (-3.5) at New York Giants
10. Cincinnati Bengals 5-5 (+43)
None of their final seven opponents have a losing record.
Week 12: (-4.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
11. New Orleans Saints 5-5 (+24)
They've lost three in a row and it's sounding like Alvin Kamara is going to miss another game. Not good.
Week 12: (+5.5) vs. Buffalo Bills
12. Denver Broncos 5-5 (-0.5)
Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon get a Chargers defense giving up a league-worst 145.1 rushing yards per game.
Week 12: (+3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
13. San Francisco 49ers 5-5 (-3.5)
The Niners opened Sunday's game with the NFL's longest drive since 2000, totaling more than 13 minutes and culminating in a field goal on fourth-and-1 from Jacksonville's 2-yard line.
Week 12: (-3) vs. Minnesota Vikings
14. New York Giants 5-5 (-6)
Kadarius Toney is going to be a superstar.
Week 12: (+3.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
15. Houston Texans 5-5 (-8.5)
The Texans have forced five turnovers in each of their last two games. They're favored for the first time this season.
Week 12: (-2.5) vs. New York Jets
16. Seattle Seahawks 5-5 (-15)
Russell Wilson has completed barely half of his passes since he's been back.
Week 12: (+1) at Washington Football Team
17. Los Angeles Chargers 5-5 (-17)
Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is in concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks.
Week 12: (-3) at Denver Broncos
18. Detroit Lions 5-5 (-31.5)
Who has two thumbs and has lost four Thanksgiving games in a row?
Week 12: (+3) vs. Chicago Bears
19. Carolina Panthers 5-6 (+8.5)
This is a much better Cam Newton than we saw last year.
Week 12: (-1.5) at Miami Dolphins
20. Miami Dolphins 5-6 (-35)
The Dolphins have won and covered three in a row while giving up an average of 12 points per game.
Week 12: (+1.5) vs. Carolina Panthers
21. Cleveland Browns 5-6 (-38)
Is Progressive paying the Browns to not bench Baker Mayfield because that would ruin their ad campaign? I can't think of any other explanation why he's still starting.
Week 12: (+4) at Baltimore Ravens
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-6 (+4)
The Bucs have yet to cover on the road this season.
Week 12: (-3) at Indianapolis Colts
23. Pittsburgh Steelers 4-6 (-13.5)
Pittsburgh nearly upset the Chargers without a lot of their key starters. T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden are all expected to return this week.
Week 12: (+4.5) at Cincinnati Bengals
24. Baltimore Ravens 4-6 (-23.5)
Five of their seven wins have been by six points or less.
Week 12: (-4) vs. Cleveland Browns
25. Los Angeles Rams 4-6 (-25.5)
The moving-and-shaking Rams are all in. They're also 0-4 ATS in their last four.
Week 12: (+1) at Green Bay Packers
26. Chicago Bears 4-6 (-30)
Just a friendly reminder to all Chicago residents that you shouldn't yell "fire" in a crowded theater.
Week 12: (-3) at Detroit Lions
27. Las Vegas Raiders 4-6 (-32)
They're surrendering 32 points per game since the bye week.
Week 12: (+7.5) at Dallas Cowboys
28. Jacksonville Jaguars 4-6 (-42)
Jacksonville's third-down conversion rate is the lowest in the NFL (31.7%).
Week 12: (+1) vs. Atlanta Falcons
29. Atlanta Falcons 4-6 (-82.5)
The Falcons have been outscored 68-3 in their last two contests.
Week 12: (-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Kansas City Chiefs 4-7 (-26)
They've covered back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Week 12: BYE
31. Washington Football Team 3-7 (-20)
Terry McLaurin leads the league with 23 contested catches. His nearest competitor, Jakobi Meyers, has 14.
Week 12: (-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks
32. New York Jets 2-8 (-67)
It's time to shut the door on the season when you're getting points from the Texans.
Week 12: (+2.5) at Houston Texans
Stats provided by PFF, teamrankings.com, and Pro Football Reference.