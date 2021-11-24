NFL betting: Packers and Cowboys fail to cover but still top Week 12 ATS rankings

Week 11 was a great week to have your money riding on visitors. Eleven road teams made Willie Nelson proud by covering and providing some green for bettors. One of those teams — the Baltimore Ravens — even helped a BetMGM customer turn a $50 parlay ticket into more than $1 million.

Here's an ATS rankings breakdown for all 32 teams heading into Week 12:

All lines from BetMGM.

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury that's expected to hamper him for the remainder of the season. Good thing he has no shortage of medical advice.

Week 12: (-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dallas posted season-lows in total yards (276) and points (9) against the Chiefs. They'll be without Amari Cooper and likely sans CeeDee Lamb versus Las Vegas.

Week 12: (-7.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kliff Kingsbury won two out of three games with Colt McCoy starting and should get Kyler Murray back after the bye.

Week 12: BYE

The red-hot Patriots have won and covered five in a row, dropping their odds to win the Super Bowl all the way down to +1200.

Week 12: (-6.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

Jonathan Taylor is a runaway train, headed downhill, with rocket boosters engaged.

Week 12: (+3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Has a No. 1 seed ever had less of a chance of winning the Super Bowl?

Week 12: (+6.5) at New England Patriots

It was a real throwback week in Buffalo, as we got to see the old Josh Allen and the old Bills run defense.

Week 12: (-5.5) at New Orleans Saints

Justin Jefferson has 17 catches for 312 yards over the last two weeks. He's only in his second year, but he's already one of the top five receivers in the NFL.

Week 12: (+3) at San Francisco 49ers

Story continues

They've run for more than 215 yards in three of their last four games.

Week 12: (-3.5) at New York Giants

None of their final seven opponents have a losing record.

Week 12: (-4.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

They've lost three in a row and it's sounding like Alvin Kamara is going to miss another game. Not good.

Week 12: (+5.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon get a Chargers defense giving up a league-worst 145.1 rushing yards per game.

Week 12: (+3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Niners opened Sunday's game with the NFL's longest drive since 2000, totaling more than 13 minutes and culminating in a field goal on fourth-and-1 from Jacksonville's 2-yard line.

Week 12: (-3) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to cover for just the second time this season. (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports)

Kadarius Toney is going to be a superstar.

Week 12: (+3.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Texans have forced five turnovers in each of their last two games. They're favored for the first time this season.

Week 12: (-2.5) vs. New York Jets

Russell Wilson has completed barely half of his passes since he's been back.

Week 12: (+1) at Washington Football Team

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is in concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks.

Week 12: (-3) at Denver Broncos

Who has two thumbs and has lost four Thanksgiving games in a row?

Week 12: (+3) vs. Chicago Bears

This is a much better Cam Newton than we saw last year.

Week 12: (-1.5) at Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have won and covered three in a row while giving up an average of 12 points per game.

Week 12: (+1.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

Is Progressive paying the Browns to not bench Baker Mayfield because that would ruin their ad campaign? I can't think of any other explanation why he's still starting.

Week 12: (+4) at Baltimore Ravens

The Bucs have yet to cover on the road this season.

Week 12: (-3) at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh nearly upset the Chargers without a lot of their key starters. T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden are all expected to return this week.

Week 12: (+4.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

Five of their seven wins have been by six points or less.

Week 12: (-4) vs. Cleveland Browns

The moving-and-shaking Rams are all in. They're also 0-4 ATS in their last four.

Week 12: (+1) at Green Bay Packers

Just a friendly reminder to all Chicago residents that you shouldn't yell "fire" in a crowded theater.

Week 12: (-3) at Detroit Lions

They're surrendering 32 points per game since the bye week.

Week 12: (+7.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville's third-down conversion rate is the lowest in the NFL (31.7%).

Week 12: (+1) vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have been outscored 68-3 in their last two contests.

Week 12: (-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars

They've covered back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Week 12: BYE

Terry McLaurin leads the league with 23 contested catches. His nearest competitor, Jakobi Meyers, has 14.

Week 12: (-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks

It's time to shut the door on the season when you're getting points from the Texans.

Week 12: (+2.5) at Houston Texans

Stats provided by PFF, teamrankings.com, and Pro Football Reference.