NFL Betting Options on Online Sports Betting Sites

The NFL (National Football League) is a professional American football league and the most popular of its kind in the world. The sport attracts a huge amount of betting action from all over the globe.

Most online sports betting sites offer a wide range of NFL betting options, from straight-up moneyline bets to more complex props and futures wagers. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the most popular NFL bet types available and how they work.

Sportsbook Betting Options

Moneyline Bet

A moneyline bet simply requires you to pick the winner of a game. The NFL betting odds will be expressed as either a positive or negative number. The positive number will indicate how much profit you would make on a $100 bet, while a negative value shows how much you would need to bet to win $100.

For instance, the New England Patriots are playing the Miami Dolphins, and the Patriots are listed at -200 on the moneyline. It means you would need to bet $200 on the Patriots to win $100. If they win the game, you win your bet and get your original $200 back plus your $100 in winnings. If they lose, you lose your entire $200 bet.

Point Spread Bet

A point spread bet is a little more complicated than a moneyline bet, but it’s still a fairly straightforward wager. In a point spread bet, you’re essentially betting on whether a team will win or lose by a certain margin.

If the Patriots were theoretically playing the Dolphins again, and the point spread was set at Patriots -7 for that game, the Patriots are 7-point favorites to win the game. In order for you to win your bet, the Patriots must win by more than 7 points. If they win the game by exactly 7 points, it’s a push, and your bet is returned.

Over/Under Bet

An over/under bet, also sometimes called a total, is a bet on whether the combined score of both teams in an NFL game will be above or below a certain number.

Let’s say the over/under for the Patriots-Dolphins game is set at 45. You can bet that the combined score of both teams will be over or under 45 points. If the final score is 42-21 in favor of the Patriots, the combined score would be 63, and the “over” would win. If the final score is 24-20 in favor of the Patriots, the combined score would be 44, and the “under” would win.

Prop Bet

A prop bet is a wager on something that’s not directly related to the outcome of an NFL game. For example, you might bet on whether Tom Brady will throw for more or less than 300 yards in a game or a specific player will score the first touchdown.

Futures Bet

As you may have guessed, a future bet is a wager on something that will happen at some point in the future, such as which team will win the Super Bowl or how many wins a team will have in the regular season.

Conclusion

NFL betting can be a lot of fun, and there’s a wide range of options available. But remember that all bets come with risk, and you should always bet within your means. If you’re looking to get started with NFL betting, make sure to check out approved sports betting sites.

Have fun and good luck!