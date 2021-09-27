NFL betting: One Cowboys and one Eagles player prop for MNF

The winner of tonight's rivalry matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles will take a one-game lead in the NFC East and grant their fans bragging rights until the two meet again in the last week of the season. The spotlight will be on stars like running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, but a couple of role players whose stock is rising may be where the value lies in this game's player prop offerings on BetMGM.

Quez Watkins over 27.5 yards receiving

The Eagles receiver first grabbed everyone's attention in a preseason game against the Steelers when he took a screen pass to the house for a 79-yard score. His latest highlight was a 91-yard catch last week against the 49ers. Watkins ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and can absolutely fly. Through two weeks, the Cowboys defense has shown a propensity for getting burned over the top, giving up 11 receptions of 20 or more yards. Watkins has only played 50% of offensive snaps but he shouldn't need more than that to hit this number. I think there's also some value on Watkins to score the first touchdown of the game at +2200.

Tony Pollard over 7.5 rushing attempts

A popular debate following the Cowboys' win over the Chargers last week has been, "Is Tony Pollard better than Ezekiel Elliott?" It's not as much of a knock on Zeke as it is a recognition of Pollard's explosive talent as a ball-carrier. Dallas seems to recognize that ability, as it's been scheming him into the offense. It paid off against Los Angeles, with Pollard turning 13 rushing attempts into 109 yards and a touchdown. This prop may be our last chance at seeing a number this low on the Cowboys running back.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard turned 13 carries into 109 rushing yards and a touchdown last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

