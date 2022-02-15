NFL betting: Oddsmakers aren't buying Kyler Murray drama

The NFL never, ever sleeps. Less than 48 hours after the end of the Super Bowl, one of the league's top young quarterbacks is making headlines. The Kyler Murray drama has been percolating over the last week, ever since he scrubbed the Arizona Cardinals from his social media after the Pro Bowl.

The drama picked up on Sunday when Chris Mortensen of ESPN posted a scathing report about Murray. On Monday, Murray finally addressed the situation via a statement on Twitter. All of this talk has NFL fans and the media speculating whether Murray might be moved in the offseason. Of course, you can bet on whether Murray will be traded or not.

What's happening with Murray?

It's not uncommon for there to be rumblings about quarterback discontent during an NFL offseason. Last offseason, we dealt with rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. None of those quarterbacks changed teams, though that might change this offseason. There are a lot of reasons for these rumblings to become public. A quarterback could be trying to get the attention of his organization or it could be contract related.

Kyler Murray spent the majority of the first half of the season as the favorite to win the NFL MVP after a red-hot start by the Cardinals. Then, Murray got hurt and so did his No. 1 weapon in DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals came back down to earth and eventually got embarrassed by the Rams during the wild-card weekend of the NFL playoffs. Reportedly, Murray felt like a scapegoat after the loss.

Despite talk around the NFL, oddsmakers expect Kyler Murray to remain in Arizona. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Now, after three years, the Cardinals must make a decision about whether they'll pick up Murray's fifth-year option. They almost certainly will. More interestingly, Murray is now eligible to sign a contract extension. This should be a massive extension for Murray based on his accomplishments over three years and the market value of quarterbacks. However, are the Cardinals willing to pay him right now?

We saw the Buffalo Bills pay Josh Allen last offseason, but two other quarterbacks from the 2018 draft entered this past season without extensions. Lamar Jackson had a subpar season and got injured in the second half. Baker Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in week 2 and then put an absolutely disgusting season on tape the rest of the way.

Murray certainly sees what happened to his friend and former Oklahoma teammate and might want to avoid any chance of a similar outcome. Both Mayfield and Jackson have smaller body types, which is obviously the biggest knock on Murray.

Oddsmakers aren't buying the drama

It seems like oddsmakers agree that this Murray drama is nothing more than potential posturing for an extension. It might be a signal from Murray that he wants more from the Cardinals to keep him happy. Either way, they aren't expecting this drama to end in divorce.

Currently, Kyler Murray is a -1400 favorite to take the first snap of next season for the Cardinals. If you think any other quarterback will be under center in Week 1 for Arizona, you can get +700 odds on that.

At -1400 odds, the implied probability of Murray starting for Arizona next year is 93.3%. While it might be a fun talking point now that we don't have games, don't expect anything major to come out of this. If you disagree with that, you can place a bet at 7-to-1 odds and spend the NFL offseason hoping for a monster trade.