NFL betting odds: Where the Eagles, NFC East stand after a wild Week 4

The Eagles are in the win columns - yes, columns. The 25-20 victory versus the 49ers improves their overall record to 1-2-1 on the season, while the Birds are now 1-3 against the spread (ATS). For whatever reason the Eagles have success playing in San Francisco. They are now 8-2 ATS and 7-3 straight up in their last 10 trips to the Bay Area.

Now, instead of going cross country next week, the Eagles will just have to travel across the state to take on the Steelers. The Eagles opened on PointsBet as 7.5-point underdogs, but the line currently has dipped slightly to seven points.

According to Rotoworld, if that line holds this will be the largest point spread between the two franchises dating back to 1978. The biggest spread occurred back in 1994, when the Eagles lost in the Steel City, 14-3, as 6-point underdogs.

Although the Steelers have a rich history, the Eagles have been up to the task when facing their cross state rival. They are 7-3 both overall and ATS against Pittsburgh. The Birds have covered five of the last six meetings ATS. The road team has only won twice in the series, with the Eagles earning both of those road victories.

The Eagles' 2020 record of 1-2-1 is, somehow, good enough to give them first place in the NFC East. Before last night’s win the season was trending in the wrong direction, but what a difference a day makes.

The Eagles had odds of +275 ($10 bet to win $27.50) to win the division prior to Sunday's games. After another disappointing loss for the Cowboys at home against the Browns, coupled with an Eagles road win on the West Coast, the Eagles' number has moved all the way to +110 ($10 bet to win $11) to win the division. Dallas, which entered Sunday with a 1-2 record, was at -270. Now, at 1-3, they see themselves all the way down to -115.

We’ve reached the quarter pole of the season and it hasn’t been pretty thus far. The Eagles will have to elevate their game with the likes of Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson staring at them over the next two weeks. But hey - first place is first place.