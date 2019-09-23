NFL betting odds Week 4: Early spread for Patriots vs. Bills, all other games

The New England Patriots failed to cover a 22.5-point spread in Sunday's Week 3 win over the New York Jets, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from pegging the defending Super Bowl champs as sizable road favorites in Week 4.

The Patriots will travel to Buffalo in Week 4 to take on the Bills with first place in the AFC East at stake. Both teams improved to 3-0 on Sunday. The Patriots earned a 30-14 victory against the Jets, while the Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals 21-17.

The Patriots have opened as 7-point road favorites against the Bills. Here are the early betting lines for every Week 4 game, according to the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas:

NFL Week 4



GB -4.5 vs Phi

Hou -4 vs Car

Bal -5.5 vs Cle

NYG -3 vs Wsh

LAC -17 at Mia

Ind -7 vs Oak

KC -6.5 at Det

NE -7 at Buf

Atl -4.5 vs Ten

LAR -9.5 vs TB

Sea -4 at Ari

Chi -2.5 -120 vs Min

Den -3 EV vs Jax

Dal -3 at NO

Pit -5 vs Cin



Bye week: NYJ, SF



































The Patriots have won five consecutive games against the Bills. Buffalo's last win versus New England came in Week 4 of the 2016 season, which was the final game of Tom Brady's Deflategate suspension.

Brady owns a remarkable 30-3 record with 69 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions in his career against the Bills.

The Patriots are 2-1 against the spread this season. They've outscored opponents 106-17 over their first three games.

