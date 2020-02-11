NFL betting odds: Patriots among longshots to land free agent QB Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers as the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots? Don't bet on it.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released its betting lines for which team the 38-year-old quarterback will sign with in NFL free agency, and the Patriots are at the bottom of the list with +3400 odds.

Where will we see Rivers? pic.twitter.com/g8ZwnjkCE8 — B/R Betting (@br_betting) February 10, 2020

It's hard to envision a scenario in which Rivers comes to New England, even if Tom Brady leaves the Patriots.

Brady and Rivers are among the top quarterbacks able to become unrestricted free agents when the market opens in March. The free agent QB class also includes Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill and Jameis Winston.

Rivers has spent the last 16 seasons playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, who acquired him in a draft day trade with the New York Giants in 2004. He was the Chargers' starting quarterback for the last 14 years and never missed a game. The Chargers announced Monday that Rivers would not return to the team.

Rivers threw for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 2019. The Chargers earned a 5-11 record and a last-place finish in the AFC West division.

