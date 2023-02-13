NFL betting, odds: Kansas City Chiefs open as favorites to win Super Bowl in 2024

The NFL season came to an end on Sunday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the second Super Bowl of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes partnership in Kansas City, and oddsmakers wouldn't at all be surprised to see this mini-dynasty continue next season.

Kansas City opens as Super Bowl favorites

Since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have won at least 12 games in every regular season. They've won the AFC West in every season. During each season of the Mahomes era, the Chiefs have made it to at least the AFC championship game. They have two Super Bowl wins, one Super Bowl loss, and two AFC championship game losses over that span.

While Mahomes wasn't quite ready to call it a dynasty, they are getting close. Another Super Bowl next season might cement that fact. And according to the oddsmakers, they are the favorites to win it all next season.

Kansas City opened at +600 to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM. Those are the best odds of any team in the league. Last season, the Chiefs opened as +750 co-favorites alongside the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have opened as either the Super Bowl favorites or a co-favorite for five consecutive seasons now.

Mahomes is signed long-term and Reid doesn't sound like he's considering retiring, so the Chiefs continue to have the two main pieces in place. Sure, there will be changes across the roster, but as long as Kansas City has an elite quarterback-coach duo, they will be right at the top of the league. They proved that this season, winning the Super Bowl after shipping Tyreek Hill to Miami.

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid are on the brink of an NFL dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Who are other contenders?

Four of the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2024 made it to their respective conference championship games this past season. In fact, the top eight favorites for next season all made the playoffs this past season.

The Cincinnati Bengals are +850 to win the Super Bowl, which gives them the second best odds to win it all. It seems like Cincinnati and Joe Burrow have passed the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen in terms of being Kansas City's biggest threat in the AFC. The Bills are +900 to win the Super Bowl.

In the NFC, the defending conference champion Eagles are +900 to win the Super Bowl. That puts them on the same footing as the San Francisco 49ers for best odds of any NFC team. Kansas City, Cincinnati, Buffalo. Philadelphia and San Francisco are the only teams with odds below 10-to-1 to win the Super Bowl in 2024.

Just below that group of teams, you will see the Dallas Cowboys (14-to-1), Baltimore Ravens (18-to-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (20-to-1). All three teams are coming off playoff appearances, but we've been waiting for these teams to take another step forward for years now.

Interesting teams further down the list

Among teams that didn't make the playoffs last season, the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and New York Jets have the best odds to win the Super Bowl. All three teams are currently listed at 25-to-1 to win it all next year.

Detroit finished the season strong and almost snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season. The optimism is certainly there heading into next season. The Jets have an elite defense and an intriguing group of offensive weapons. They've been linked to any and every quarterback available, and it feels like this is a team that might be a good quarterback away from competing. In Green Bay, they are patiently waiting for Aaron Rodgers to come out of his darkness retreat to see which direction their franchise goes in this upcoming season.

The 2021-22 Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are 30-to-1 to win the big game in 2024. Those odds seem steep considering where they were just a calendar year ago. Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald all missed significant time this past season. Unfortunately, they won't have a high draft pick as a consolation for this rough season, as their first-round pick belongs to Detroit. Still, there's plenty of talent on this roster and they should be motivated to prove this past season was an aberration.

If you think Deshaun Watson can return to his previous form that he displayed prior to 2020, the Cleveland Browns become an interesting team at 40-to-1. You can also take a shot on a team like New Orleans (30-to-1), Las Vegas (40-to-1) or Tennessee (66-to-1). All three teams are rumored to be interested in upgrading their quarterback rooms this offseason.

Complete list of Super Bowl odds

Here are the current Super Bowl odds at BetMGM for every team in the NFL next season: