NFL betting, odds: Jets' Super Bowl odds skyrocket after confirmation of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury

The New York Jets’ Super Bowl odds are now astronomical following Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

The Jets entered the 2023 season at +1800 to win the Super Bowl and are now at +6600 at BetMGM following Rodgers’ injury on the first drive of the season. Rodgers went down after he was awkwardly tackled on the Jets’ fourth offensive play of the game and was taken to the locker room on a cart after he limped off the field. Multiple reports Tuesday revealed that Rodgers had torn his Achilles.

Rodgers was replaced by Zach Wilson in the Jets’ unlikely 22-16 overtime win. Wilson’s poor performance in 2021 and 2022 is the reason why the Jets made their blockbuster move for Rodgers ahead of this season and he now takes over as New York’s starting quarterback (again) in Rodgers’ absence.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles on his fourth snap of the game on Monday night. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Oddsmakers clearly aren’t bullish on Wilson’s chances of a breakout in his third season. The Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl are now the same as the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots and higher than the odds of the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. All three of those teams are at +5000 to win the Super Bowl.

Before the season, 6% of tickets and 6.4% of the money bet on the Super Bowl winner was on the Jets. Some of those bettors have probably torn up their tickets already.

New York also had the fourth-best odds of any team to win the AFC at +900 in the days before Week 1. Now the Jets are at +3000 to win the conference and only six teams — the Broncos, Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans — have longer odds to go to the Super Bowl.

The Jets are now the clear No. 3 team in the AFC East too, according to the odds. The Miami Dolphins are now the favorites to win the division at +135 after a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers while the Bills are at +145 to win following Josh Allen’s four-turnover performance on Monday night. The Jets are +550 to win the division after opening the season at +250 to win the East.