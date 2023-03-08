NFL betting, odds: Jets' Super Bowl odds moving even before they land Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets haven't added any players this offseason. But their Super Bowl odds had a pretty big shift in the first week of March.

We all know why. The Jets are pursuing Aaron Rodgers, who got permission to talk to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers. None of that happens unless all three parties — Jets, Packers, Rodgers — are strongly considering a change.

Oddsmakers don't wait until a team adds a four-time MVP to change their Super Bowl odds. In anticipation of the Jets making a big move at QB, BetMGM has been lowering New York's odds. Bettors have been loading up on Jets futures this week.

Since Monday, the Jets are the most-bet team to win the Super Bowl (20.4% of tickets, 32.8% of handle) 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aa8x6e2OeR — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 8, 2023

Only a handful of teams have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Jets.

Jets among Super Bowl favorites

The Jets, who were +2500 to win the Super Bowl in late February, are +1600 as of Wednesday. Only five teams have shorter odds to win it all. The Kansas City Chiefs (+500), Buffalo Bills (+850), San Francisco 49ers (+850), Cincinnati Bengals (+900) and Philadelphia Eagles (+900) are the only teams ahead of the Jets in the Super Bowl odds.

There's a fairly big gap between that group of five favorites and the Jets, but the Jets' odds could take another dip if and when the trade becomes official. Nothing is done until everyone agrees. The Jets traveling to meet with Rodgers is a big step in the process, but Rodgers is a "complicated fella" and if he decides to retire or otherwise nix a trade to the Jets, New York is back at square one at quarterback. That's the risk in betting the Jets before the trade happens.

But Rodgers to the Jets has seemed like a good possibility for a while, and a drop in the odds was pretty easy to see coming a few weeks ago. There's still a chance to get the Jets to win the Super Bowl at a decent price before a trade is made.

Aaron Rodgers will meet with the New York Jets this week. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Jets could be a QB away

The Jets could be a quarterback away. They have a good defense and a lot of fun young playmakers on offense. The only thing that kept the Jets from the playoffs last season was terrible quarterback play.

Rodgers might not be the same quarterback as he nears 40 years old, but he's only a season removed from his second straight MVP award and he's still capable of playing well with a good team around him. The Jets play in a tough AFC East, and the AFC as a whole is very deep, but New York would be a dangerous team going from Zach Wilson to a future first-ballot Hall of Famer at quarterback.

Rodgers moving on from the Packers to the Jets would be a massive story in the NFL world. It would have plenty of reverberations in the betting market too. That has already started.