NFL betting, odds: Here's how to find value on a Chargers season win total

Firing off NFL win totals has become a popular summer tradition for sports bettors. It's now carved out its own little season to fill the post-draft void from May-September. The months spent scouring data on everything from offseason roster additions to travel schedules are a nice lead-in to the 18 weeks of non-stop action that awaits us.

Whether it's season win totals or a Sunday afternoon game, bettors find themselves at the same destination. Trying to ensure they are on the right side of the number. By now, the available numbers on win totals are pretty set, having been smashed, twisted and bent into shape by the sharpest groups in the market for months. But as much as a solid number can make it challenging to find an edge, its accuracy historically falls short. As more sportsbooks offer alternate win totals, bettors can grab more value by targeting their number at plus odds.

Let's say you are targeting a team under 8.5 wins. You most likely wouldn't bet the under unless seven or even six wins is a realistic possibility. Alternate win totals give you the option to cash in at better odds with the lower number. Here are three of my favorite alternative win totals at BetMGM, with odds ranging from +180 to as high as +400. Let' start with the most potentially profitable option first.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up during the Los Angeles Chargers' training camp at Jack Hammett Farm Sports Complex on Aug. 6, 2022, in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chargers over 12.5 wins (+400)

Justin Herbert's 5,000-yard sophomore season proved the Chargers have the right coach in the uber-aggressive and analytically driven Brandon Staley to pair with their franchise quarterback. After watching their L.A. roommates win the Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Chargers adopted the Rams' all-in mentality this offseason. Striking gold in free agency with defensive stars like Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson gives the defense a rare combination of a loaded secondary behind a feared pass rush.

The Chargers check all the boxes as Super Bowl contenders. In the first year of the 17-game format, six of eight division winners won at least 12 games. If Herbert is going to be able to overthrow Patrick Mahomes in the most competitive division in football, I am going to bet it takes at least 13 wins. So instead of betting the Chargers to win the AFC West at +250, lock up an additional 60% return with this alternate win total.

Washington Commanders under 6.5 wins (+180)

They say the third time's the charm. Carson Wentz heads to Washington with hopes of salvaging his career with his third team in as many years. Wentz provides an upgrade at the position from last year, but big questions remain on whether it's enough to maximize the potential of wideouts Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Per Steven Ruiz of the Ringer, Wentz ranked 28th in EPA on straight drop-backs in 2021, with only a 40% success rate. In addition, the same Jaguars defense that chased Carson out of Indianapolis awaits him in Week 1, and the line is moving toward Jacksonville.

The reason it's moving is my biggest concern with the Commanders this season. Washington will be without DE Chase Young for the first four games. The Commanders' secondary ranked 32nd in drop-back EPA allowed on third downs and 29th in opponent completion percentage for of throws 10-plus yards down the field.

The season's first two weeks were supposed to be a soft opening with Jacksonville and Detroit. However, Washington is the favorite in only four of its remaining 15 games, so a slow start without Young will make this +180 wager a wise investment.

Chicago Bears under 3.5 wins (+375 )

There aren't many teams you can bet with confidence to lose at least 14 games, but it's hard to see how this Bears team beats anybody with this roster. Chicago's offensive line had the highest adjusted sack rate in the league last season. On the few plays where Fields can stay upright this season, he will be throwing to the second-lowest rated group of receivers. Darnell Mooney is the Bears' only starting wideout with a PFF ranking inside the top 75. If that's not bad enough, only two teams project to have a worse secondary. So it's unlikely the defense can keep them in games, considering the offensive ineptitude will force them to operate in way too many short fields.

The Bears will be favorites Week 3 against Houston, but everything else the rest of the way will be an uphill battle. At +375, I will take a shot that the implied odds of 21% are set too low for Chicago's rock-bottom roster.

Stats provided by rbsdm.com, pff.com, clevanalytics.com, sharpfootballanalysis.com.