NFL betting, odds: First look at Week 18 lines, with a big Raiders-Chargers showdown

When the NFL schedule is made, there's never a guarantee for a winner-take-all game in the final week of the season.

While there are a lot of moving parts in the AFC wild-card race, we know the winner of this week's Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game will get an AFC wild-card spot. The Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are all still alive too with one game to go in Week 17. Among those five teams, two will make the playoffs. If the Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers-Raiders game will see the winner go to the playoffs and the loser go home.

There is still plenty on the line going into the final week of the season, and here's a first look at the Week 18 lines at BetMGM:

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr faces the Chargers in a huge Week 18 game. (Photo by Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs (-10) at Denver Broncos

The Chiefs probably blew their shot to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But they have to play it out, in case the Titans lose to the Texans.

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys suffered a damaging loss on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. When Green Bay won on Sunday night it clinched the No. 1 seed for the Packers and a playoff berth for the Eagles, so neither of these teams have much to play for in a prime-time Saturday game.

The Saints are in if they beat the Falcons and the 49ers lose. That gives them plenty to play for against a Falcons team that is trying to avoid losing 10 games this season.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-16.5)

The Bills win and they're AFC East champs. To the Jets' credit they played the Buccaneers hard before losing in the final seconds in Week 17.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-3)

This could have been a huge game but the Bengals clinched the AFC North title with a win over the Chiefs. They're likely to be resting some starters, and the Browns are eliminated.

New England Patriots (-5.5) at Miami Dolphins

The Patriots still have a slight hope at winning the AFC East, though it hinges on winning and the Bills losing to the Jets. The Dolphins, who were eliminated Sunday from playoff contention, beat New England all the way back in Week 1.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

The Vikings' playoff hopes ended in a miserable way, in frozen Lambeau Field with Sean Mannion playing instead of Kirk Cousins, who was out due to COVID-19. We'll see if they can get up to play a meaningless Week 18 game.

Washington Football Team (-6.5) at New York Giants

The Giants rolled over in a Week 17 loss to the Bears, but they've shown no signs of life for a few weeks. Washington isn't great either but it appears to still be trying.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5)

The Buccaneers won on Sunday but saw Antonio Brown quit on the team in the middle of the game. With the No. 1 seed out of play, the Buccaneers might rest their starters.

Indianapolis Colts (-15.5) over Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts need to win in Week 18 to ensure a playoff spot. That's not great news for the Jaguars, who lost 50-10 at New England in Week 17.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-4.5)

Going into Monday night, the Steelers and Ravens were still alive for the playoffs. The Steelers need to win on Monday night to stay alive.

Tennessee Titans (-10.5) at Houston Texans

The Titans got a gift when the Chiefs lost at Cincinnati. With a win over the Texans, the Titans will be the unlikely No. 1 seed in the AFC and get the bye, which will give Derrick Henry another week to get healthy.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

The 49ers could see themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in. If the 49ers lose to the Rams, who have not yet clinched the NFC West, they'll miss the playoffs if the Saints win.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)

The Cardinals still have a shot at the NFC West, so they'll be going all out. The Seahawks had a nice home finale by beating the Lions, and we'll see if they rise up in the role of spoiler against Arizona.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders

The Chargers beat the Raiders in the first meeting between the teams. Los Angeles won 28-14. The winner of this one is assured a playoff spot.