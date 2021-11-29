NFL betting, odds: First look at Week 13 lines, including a fun Patriots-Bills matchup

The Buffalo Bills finally broke through and beat the New England Patriots for the AFC East title.

They probably thought their run as the king of the AFC East would last more than one season.

If the 7-4 Bills can't beat the 8-4 Patriots next Monday night, the Patriots will take over as strong favorites to win the division. That game highlights the Week 13 slate. Here's a first look at the betting lines, courtesy of BetMGM:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will lead his team in a big Week 13 game against the Patriots. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Thursday night matchup between two teams that fell flat on Thanksgiving. The Saints' season is slipping away since Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL. The Cowboys are still going to win the NFC East, but they haven't looked like title contenders in losing two of their last three.

The Bucs and Falcons are both coming off wins. Tampa Bay won 48-25 in the first meeting this season.

Arizona Cardinals (-7) at Chicago Bears

Will Justin Fields and/or Kyler Murray be back? The Cardinals are coming off a bye, and perhaps that's good news for injured stars Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

This line looks a bit weird after Sunday. The Bengals looked great in blowing out the Steelers and the Chargers were soundly beaten by the Broncos. This line seems likely to move in the Bengals' direction.

Minnesota Vikings (-6.5) at Detroit Lions

The Lions are still looking for their first win after coming close on Thanksgiving. The Vikings fell to 5-6 but should still beat the 0-10-1 Lions.

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins (-2.5)

Only the Patriots have a longer current winning streak than the Dolphins, who have won our in a row. The Dolphins aren't exactly in the wild-card race at 5-7, but it has still been a nice turnaround for a team that was awful to start the season.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at New York Jets

The Eagles' hot streak came to a crashing halt with a bad performance in a 13-7 loss to the Giants. They should rebound against the Jets.

Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) at Houston Texans

The Colts had a great chance to gain a game on the struggling Titans in the AFC South, but lost a tight game to the Buccaneers. They should win here, in a game that will be on just about everyone's teasers.

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

Washington plays Seattle on Monday night. The Raiders are coming off a potentially season-saving win at Dallas on Thanksgiving. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the momentum going.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams (-13.5)

The Rams have lost three in a row and have the look of a team that does fine against bad teams but has trouble against the better opponents on their schedule. That means they should be OK against the Jaguars.

San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers looked like they might fade from the playoff picture but have won three in a row. The Seahawks have been struggling but we'll see what they look like on Monday night.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Believe it or not, the Broncos could be in first place of the AFC West by the end of Sunday night. At the very least, it seems like the 9.5-point spread is a little high.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-3)

The Bills are still getting a lot of respect from oddsmakers. The Patriots have won six in a row and have looked like the better team lately. Whoever wins this strong Monday night matchup will be in the driver's seat of the AFC East.