NFL betting, odds: First look at Week 12 odds, including three Thanksgiving games

Thanksgiving is all about traditions, like eating turkey and making football bets.

The addition of a third Thanksgiving game, to go with the annual home games for the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys (and the annual griping that the Lions are always on Thanksgiving), the NFL years ago introduced a third prime-time game. That means a lot of side-eye for those who want to wager on football and watch it for about 10 hours on a holiday.

For those looking to bet on the Thanksgiving games, or any other Week 12 games, here is the first look at the lines from BetMGM:

Chicago Bears (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

It seems unlikely Jared Goff will be playing for the Lions, and the Bears might be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who left Sunday's game with a rib injury. Andy Dalton played fine in relief of Fields and would get the start if Fields can't go.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

The Raiders are in a bit of a freefall. The Cowboys are coming off a poor offensive game against the Chiefs, and could be without starting receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on Thanksgiving.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) will lead his team against the Raiders on Thanksgiving. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills (-4) at New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara has missed two straight games for the Saints, who have fallen to 5-5. The Bills were Super Bowl favorites before Week 11, but then got blown out by the Colts at home.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5)

The Bengals righted themselves with a win over the Raiders on Sunday. They'll be playing a Steelers team that played at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night and lost a heartbreaker.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are playing well, and Jonathan Taylor might be the hottest player in the league. Taylor will have a challenge against a great Bucs run defense.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (-1)

Cam Newton's first start back with the Panthers ended in a loss, but he didn't play that bad. The Dolphins are coming off a win, though it did come against the Jets.

Story continues

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (-5.5)

The Titans were exposed a bit against the Texans, losing badly at home to one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Patriots are on an opposite track; they might be the hottest team in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at New York Giants

Jalen Hurts had a solid game in a big Eagles win over the Saints, and they've won two in a row. The Giants play at the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Atlanta Falcons (-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are 2-8, and barely underdogs on Sunday. That says a lot about the Falcons, who have looked terrible the past two weeks in losses to the Cowboys and Patriots.

New York Jets at Houston Texans (-3)

The Texans are ... favored? That is not a good sign for the Jets, who lost yet again on Sunday, this time at home to the Dolphins.

Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at Denver Broncos

The Chargers won a crazy Sunday night game, and then they go to face the Broncos coming off a bye. The last time we saw the Broncos, they looked bad in a home loss to the Eagles.

Los Angeles Rams (-1) at Green Bay Packers

Both NFC contenders are coming off a loss. The Rams had a bye after getting blown out by the 49ers, and the Packers lost on the final play at Minnesota on Sunday. The Packers had covered every game from Week 2 to Sunday, so it's a little surprising to see them as small underdogs. The line was Packers -1.5 on Sunday night.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)

The Vikings and 49ers might both be better than their records. The 49ers followed up their big win over the Rams by easily beating the Jaguars and the Vikings, who have been in every game this season, beat the Packers to improve to 5-5.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-4.5)

The Browns didn't look good in a loss to the Lions and Baker Mayfield is really banged up. Presumably the Ravens will have Lamar Jackson back after he missed Week 11 due to illness. The Ravens beat the Bears without Jackson though.

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Washington Football Team

The Seahawks offense is bogged down even with Wilson back from finger surgery. That's why it's a little surprising to see them favored at WFT, which followed up a win over the Buccaneers by winning at Carolina on Sunday.