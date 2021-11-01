NFL betting, odds: First look at the Week 9 lines, including Chiefs vs. Packers

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have never faced each other. Given that Rodgers is 37, perhaps this will be the only time. Unless Rodgers lands in the AFC West next offseason, but that's a story for another day.

The Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium is the highlight game of Week 9. Let's take a first look at the point spreads for the games, with the lines from BetMGM.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads his team into a great matchup at the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Mike White story gets some national run on Thursday night. The Jets quarterback is a better tale than the ongoing turnover woes of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Browns had a rough loss against the Steelers on Sunday, but the Bengals had a much, much worse loss at the Jets. The loser is in danger of losing even more ground to the Ravens in the AFC North.

The Texans might be getting Tyrod Taylor back at quarterback, which would make a bad offense a little better. It says something that the Dolphins are 1-7 and favored by a touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-5.5)

A big question for this game will be who starts at quarterback for the Saints. Jameis Winston will be out the rest of the season if he does have a torn ACL, and Taysom Hill is still recovering from a concussion. Trevor Siemian is next in line. Bettors have faith in the Saints; this line moved up from Saints -4.5 on Sunday night.

Las Vegas Raiders (-3) at New York Giants

The Raiders are in sole possession of first place in the AFC West. It's still a west-to-east trip that typically hasn't worked out great for them, but perhaps this is a different Raiders team.

New England Patriots (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Story continues

Christian McCaffrey can come off IR in Week 9. That would help a Panthers offense that has been turnover-prone in his absence. The Patriots are warming up and just got a big win at the Chargers.

Buffalo Bills (-14) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Given how bad the Jaguars looked on Sunday at Seattle, and how bad they've looked most of the season, it's a bit of a surprise this line is just 14 points.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

The Chargers have fallen the last couple weeks, from having the look of a contender to being just 3-point favorites against a mediocre Eagles team. The line moved from -2.5 on Sunday night.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (-3)

This will be a fun one. There's a ton of respect to the Chiefs here, making them 3-point favorites over a Packers team that has won seven in a row.

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Kyler Murray's availability is the question. He has an ankle injury that could keep him out. That's why the Cardinals are laying less than a field goal.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams (-7)

With news that Derrick Henry could be done for the season with a foot injury, this line could get higher than 7. The Rams are coming off a blowout win over the Texans.

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)

This is not an appealing Monday night matchup. Still, we get to see improving Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields against a Steelers team that went on the road and beat the Browns.