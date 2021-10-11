NFL betting, odds: First look at the Week 6 lines, including Tom Brady at Philadelphia

Check your fantasy football lineups. This is the week byes start in the NFL.

Four teams will be off, giving us a 14-game slate for Week 6. Here's a first look at the lines, which are provided by BetMGM:

The Buccaneers rolled to an easy win over the Dolphins, with Tom Brady throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns for the first time in his career, and now they're nearly a touchdown favorite on the road for Thursday night. It's a tough challenge for an Eagles defense that has been up and down.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) will be playing in prime time during Week 6. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

It says something about how bad the Dolphins have looked lately that they're only a 3-point favorite against a Jaguars team that has mostly looked like it could make a serious run at 0-17.

Green Bay Packers (-4.5) at Chicago Bears

The oldest rivalry in football adds another chapter. It'll be Justin Fields' first time experiencing a Packers-Bears game. The Packers barely beat the Bengals in overtime, but are still favored over an inconsistent Bears team.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

The Lions have to win eventually, right? They've had some ridiculous, close losses including one on a last-second field goal by the Vikings on Sunday.

We'll see how the Colts do on Monday night. Maybe this line says a little bit about the Patriots, who were pretty fortunate to squeeze by a Texans team that is a double-digit underdog for Week 6 against a 1-3 team.

Los Angeles Rams (-10.5) at New York Giants

The Rams are a double-digit favorite on the road, and we'll see if the line adjusts depending on the Giants' injury situation. They finished Sunday's game without Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who were all injured, and Kadarius Toney, who was suspended.

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) at Washington Football Team

The 2-3 Chiefs struggle on defense, but that has mostly comes against good teams. There isn't much evidence yet Washington is good, and WFT has defensive struggles of its own.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers (-1)

The Panthers had a disappointing loss to the Eagles. The Vikings almost had a worse loss against the Lions, but perhaps saved Mike Zimmer's job with a last-second field goal. Both teams will be waiting on the health of their star running backs, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

The Chargers are riding high after a thrilling 47-42 win over the Browns on Sunday. The Ravens play on Monday night and we'll have to see how that affects the line.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Not a lot of respect for the Cardinals, the NFL's only 5-0 team. They go on the road to play the Browns, who are 3-2 but the losses were close ones at the Chiefs and Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3)

The Broncos and Raiders both started 3-0 before losing two in a row. Both teams looked bad offensively on Sunday, though the Broncos rallied a bit in the fourth quarter at Pittsburgh.

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New England Patriots

The Cowboys are on a nice roll, especially offensively. The Patriots looked mediocre at best sliding past the Texans on Sunday, though they'll likely be a little healthier this week.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

It's probably telling that the Seahawks are 2-3 and Geno Smith will be starting at quarterback, yet the Steelers are still just 4.5-point favorites at home. The Steelers did play well in a win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills (-4.5) at Tennessee Titans

Could this be a letdown game for the Bills? They went into Kansas City and dominated the Chiefs, who beat them in last season's AFC championship game. It'll be hard to get right back up to play the Titans on Monday night.