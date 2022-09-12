NFL betting, odds: Dallas Cowboys odds crater after Dak Prescott injury

It wasn't a good start to the NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys. The defense was solid, holding Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to field goals almost all night. However, the offense was a different story. They had a scoring drive on their first drive but settled for three. Those ended up being the only points they scored all night.

There were question marks about Dallas entering the season. The offensive line was a concern after the departures of La'El Collins and Connor Williams and the injury to Tyron Smith. An injury to Connor McGovern on Sunday didn't help things. There was also concern about the receivers, after the trade of Amari Cooper and injury to Michael Gallup. Ceedee Lamb wasn't much of a factor on Sunday night.

Mostly everyone expected Dallas to be worse this season than they were last year. However, most had them competing for the division and they were sizable favorites to make the playoffs at BetMGM. Sunday was a horrid performance, but things got way worse for the long term outlook late in the game.

With the game already basically decided, Dak Prescott banged his finger and left the game. It ended up being a fractured thumb that will keep Prescott out 6-8 weeks. Already 0-1 and already with plenty of question marks, Dallas will be without its starting quarterback for the first half of the season. Can Cooper Rush keep the Cowboys afloat? The betting market doesn't seem to think so.

Cowboys now have longest odds in NFC East

Throughout most of the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were favored to win the NFC East. The Cowboys opened as -120 favorites to win the division. The Eagles got a lot of love over the offseason, but Dallas was still favored to win the division up until this past week. Philadelphia ended up being the favorite to win the division entering Week 1 at +130, but Dallas was right there at +150.

However, in Week 1, the Eagles, Washington Commanders and New York Giants all won their games. The only team without a win after the first week is Dallas. The Cowboys went from having the best quarterback in the division to the worst. Oddsmakers certainly took notice.

Dak Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks with a thumb injury he suffered in Week 1 of the NFL season. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas is now +500 to win the division this season. Those odds are the same as the New York Giants. For comparison, the Cowboys entered the season at +150 while the Giants entered with +750 odds. Philadelphia is now an odds-on favorite to win the division at -140. The Commanders have the second-best odds at +400.

Oddsmakers view this as Philadelphia's division to lose. Dallas now has the longest odds on the division. It's a drastic change from a few days ago, where this division was viewed as a toss-up between the two teams.

Cowboys are now a Super Bowl long shot

Dallas opened the season with 20-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Those odds were ninth best in the league. While they certainly weren't a favorite, they were viewed as an outside contender to win it all.

After looking bad in their opener and losing their quarterback, the Cowboys are now 40-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. For comparison, those odds are the same as a Tennessee team that just lost at home to the Giants. They're the same odds as Cleveland, who will start Jacoby Brissett for the next 10 games. Dallas' odds are now 19th best and you can argue they should be even lower.

The Cowboys are 16-to-1 to win the NFC. They opened the season with +800 odds, which were fifth best.

Maybe you think the Cowboys will make a major move and trade for someone like Jimmy Garoppolo. That would likely prevent them from completely bottoming out, but even with Dak in the game, the Cowboys looked dreadful in the first three-and-a-half quarters. Backing the Cowboys at this point doesn't seem appealing.