NFL betting, odds: Believe it or not, the Seahawks are bettors' most popular pick to win a division

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 27: Geno Smith #7 and head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bettors are intrigued by the Seattle Seahawks’ chances of winning the NFC West in 2023.

The Seahawks have received the most money of any team to win its division at BetMGM. Nearly 80% of the money bet on the NFC West winner is on Seattle at +275. That money comes from two-thirds of the bets placed on the division winner.

The San Francisco 49ers are the NFC West favorite at -175 after beating Seattle in the divisional round a season ago. But the Niners have gotten less than 15% of bets and just 11% of the money. More people have placed flier bets on the Arizona Cardinals at +2500 than have taken the safe route with the 49ers.

It’s easy to see how the 49ers may not be that safe of a pick even if they enter the season as the biggest favorite in any of the NFL’s eight divisions. Trey Lance looks like the favorite to start the season at quarterback as Brock Purdy recovers from elbow surgery after his NFC Championship Game injury. As you know, Purdy started that game because Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury earlier in the season and new Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury during the regular season.

If Lance doesn’t start the season and Purdy isn’t healthy, then Sam Darnold could be the 49ers’ Week 1 starter. Conversely, the Seahawks are set for the short-term at quarterback with Geno Smith after his comeback performance in 2022.

Lions and Chiefs also getting lots of money

The other two teams getting more than 70% of the money bet on division winners make a lot more sense if you’re confused about bettors’ love for Seattle.

The Detroit Lions are getting over 75% of the money on 52% of bets to win the NFC North. The Lions enter 2023 as the NFC North favorites at +130 while the No. 2 favorites are the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at +325.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are at -160 to win the AFC West and are getting over 73% of the money to win the division. The Chiefs have won the AFC West for seven consecutive seasons and haven’t finished lower than second in the division since Andy Reid took over in 2013.

The Los Angeles Chargers have the second-best odds to win the West at +350 but bettors aren’t confident in their chances of ending the Chiefs’ streak. The Chargers have gotten the fewest bets (14%) and least amount of money (6%) of any team in the division.

Bettors taking a wait-and-see approach on Miami

The Miami Dolphins are the No. 3 favorites to win the AFC East at +300 behind the Buffalo Bills at +125 and the New York Jets and new arrival Aaron Rodgers at +225. But the Dolphins are getting the least amount of action of any team in the division.

Fewer than 20% of bets are on the Dolphins to win the East and those bets make up just 16% of the money wagered. The most popular team to win the division is the Jets at just under 33% of the money while the Bulls are receiving roughly a quarter of the bets and the money along with the New England Patriots (+750).