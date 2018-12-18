NFL betting odds: Bears open as only slight favorites over 49ers in Week 16 originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears are flying high as NFC North champions, riding back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

Now, they turn their attention to a potential first-round bye and deep playoff run.

With all of their recent success, it's surprising that Las Vegas doesn't see Chicago as a very big favorite over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

As of Tuesday, the betting line stands at Bears by only four, according to Vegas Insiders.

The 49ers are coming off of a big, overtime win over the playoff-bound Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but they still sit at just 4-10 on the season as they rely on No. 3 quarterback Nick Mullens.

The Bears were favored by more against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers last week and covered the spread, but oddsmakers evidently like San Francisco's chances to keep things closer.

In terms of point total, Vegas is expecting one of the weekend's lower-scoring games with the over/under set at 42.5 at most sportsbooks.

Vic Fangio's defense has kept Chicago out of shootouts this season, and San Francisco hasn't exactly lit anyone up in a while.

The Bears could be in for another slug fest on Sunday, at least that's what Las Vegas seems to be predicting.

