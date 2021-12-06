NFL betting: A first look at Week 14 point spreads, including Rams at Cardinals

The first game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals ended up being an important one this season.

A 37-20 Cardinals win was a clear sign they were legit. They've been arguably the best team in football since then and have an NFL-best 10-2 record to prove it. Arizona leads the Rams by two games in the NFC West as they prepare for a showdown on Monday night of Week 14. It should be the best game on the Week 14 schedule.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will try to even the season series against the Cardinals. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Here is the first look at the point spreads for Week 14 from BetMGM:

The Steelers had a nice 20-19 win over the Ravens, when Baltimore misfired on a two-point conversion with 12 seconds left. Pittsburgh is 6-5-1 and still in the wild-card race. The Vikings on the other hand had an awful loss, letting the previously winless Lions score on the final play to beat them.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (-1.5)

The line reflects that everyone knows the Ravens were struggling despite finding close wins before losing to the Steelers on Sunday. The Browns haven't been very good lately, but they are coming off a bye.

The Titans were off in Week 13, but they'll still be without many key pieces of their offense this week. And yet they're still double-digit favorites against an awful Jaguars team.

New Orleans Saints (-6) at New York Jets

The Saints have been reeling. They've lost five in a row. Playing the Jets should help that.

Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Washington Football Team

All of a sudden this is an intriguing NFC East game. Washington has won four in a row, including a last-minute win at Las Vegas in Week 13. They trail the Cowboys by two games in the division, but it would get very interesting if WFT wins this week.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-3)

The Panthers are a mess. They just fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady. They're 5-7 after starting the season 3-0 and it might not get better with Christian McCaffrey done for the season. Still, the Falcons aren't very good either.

Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) at Houston Texans

The Seahawks showed some life in a 30-23 win over the 49ers. Russell Wilson took some steps forward after struggling in his first few games back from finger surgery. The Texans lost again Sunday, getting shut out 31-0 by the Colts, and couldn't commit to Tyrod Taylor starting at quarterback next week.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5)

The Giants might be without quarterbacks Daniel Jones (neck) and Mike Glennon (concussion). Jake Fromm would be next up. That's why the Chargers, coming off a nice win over the Bengals, are double-digit favorites.

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5)

Each team was on a nice roll before Week 13. The 49ers lost at the Seahawks and the Bengals were surprisingly blown out by the Chargers. Both are still in the playoff mix but another loss would be damaging.

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

It's a tough turnaround for the Bills, playing New England on Monday night and then facing the defending champs six days later. The Bucs won and covered on Sunday against Atlanta.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-12.5)

The Packers got a much-needed bye week. The Bears' season continues to get worse, as they got blasted by the Cardinals. The question this week will be whether rookie quarterback Justin Fields is healthy enough to return.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (-3)

The Cardinals could put a hammerlock on the NFC West by beating the Rams. That would give them a three-game lead and clinch the tiebreaker over Los Angeles. This Monday night matchup is one of the best of the season.