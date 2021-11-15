NFL betting, odds: A first look at the Week 11 spreads, with some more big upset candidates

There's nothing predictable in the NFL this season.

Lately we're seeing shocking upsets each week. In Week 10, the biggest upsets were the Panthers over the Cardinals and the Washington Football Team over the Buccaneers. After a pretty routine first couple months of the season, there has been chaos the past few weeks. Among the spreads up early Monday morning at BetMGM, there are four favorites of a touchdown or more. Beware.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will look to rebound from a second straight loss. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

We'll see what Week 11 brings. Here is the first look at the point spreads from BetMGM:

New England Patriots (-6) at Atlanta Falcons

The Patriots have gotten on a nice roll since starting the season somewhat slow, and look like they could give the Bills a run in the AFC East. They'll need to avoid a potential pitfall in a Thursday night road game.

The Colts are playing well but they're still giving a full touchdown to the Bills. The Bills have been up and down but are coming off a blowout of the Jets.

Baltimore Ravens (-6.5) at Chicago Bears

The Ravens have to regroup after an awful loss to the Dolphins in Week 10. Justin Fields made strides for the Bears last week in a tough last-second loss to Pittsburgh.

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (-10)

There will be some question about Baker Mayfield's availability after he hurt his knee Sunday. It might not matter much against the Lions.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-10.5)

The Titans are on a nice roll, having won six in a row. They shouldn't have too much trouble against a really bad Texans team.

Green Bay Packers (-2.5) at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have lost several close games but got a big win at the Chargers on Sunday. The Vikings are 3.5 games behind the Packers in the NFC North and probably can't catch them, but a win over their rival would be another step toward wild-card contention. The Packers could be without running back Aaron Jones, who was injured on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins (-3) at New York Jets

The Dolphins got an upset win and now find themselves as road favorites. That's because the Jets are really struggling, particularly on defense. Presumably Tua Tagovailoa will be healthy enough to start, after finishing last week's win over the Ravens in relief of Jacoby Brissett.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5)

The Saints had a tough-luck loss at the Titans, and go right back on the road to Philly. They'll face an Eagles team coming off a win over the Broncos.

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers (-2.5)

The Panthers and Washington both got upset wins in Week 10. The Panthers won at Arizona and Washington upset the Buccaneers. The Panthers used Cam Newton in certain spots, and it will be interesting to see if his role increases. Carolina could decide to give Newton his first start this season.

Arizona Cardinals (-2) at Seattle Seahawks

There are some quarterback questions for this one. Kyler Murray has missed two games due to an ankle injury. Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury but looked very rusty in a 17-0 loss to the Packers.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-4)

Both teams were a bit disappointing in Week 10. At least the Steelers got a tie against the Lions. The Chargers lost to Minnesota. The big question is if Ben Roethlisberger, who missed Sunday's game due to COVID-19, will be back.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.5)

The Buccaneers are on a two-game losing streak and presumably don't want to make it three. The Giants got a much-needed bye so we'll see them as healthy as they've been in many weeks.