NFL betting: Nearly all the money at BetMGM is on Tom Brady and the Bucs to beat the Patriots

There aren’t many bettors who think the Patriots have a chance to beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs are getting a ton of love from bettors at BetMGM ahead of his return to New England. The Bucs are now favored by seven points over New England and 92% of the money wagered against the spread is on the Buccaneers to cover.

That 92% comes from 83% of the wagers. The Bucs opened at 5.5-point favorites and the line has moved upwards as money keeps coming in on Tampa.

Moneyline bettors are also really bullish on Tampa Bay. The Bucs are getting 65% of moneyline bets to win and those bets total 95% of the total money wagered on the game straight up. The Bucs have moved from -225 favorites to -300 as a result.

A nice 69% of the handle on the total is on the over. The over/under for the game currently sits at 49 after it opened at 50.5.

Bettors aren’t in on as many favorites ahead of Week 4

The majority of money in every game in Week 3 was on the favorite to cover. That didn’t work out too well for bettors. Favorites were just 7-9 against the spread a week ago.

Bettors seem to have learned their lesson this week as there are some underdogs getting over half of the money.

The most popular underdog pick is the Detroit Lions. The Lions opened as six-point favorites at the Bears and that line is now down to three. That’s because 75% of the money is on the Lions to cover. The over/under has also dropped four points to 42.

Bettors also like the Cardinals and the Seahawks in their NFC West games. Arizona is getting 54& of the handle against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cards are four-point underdogs after the spread opened up at 5.5. Just under two thirds of the handle is on the Seahawks to cover against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are now three-point favorites after opening as 3.5-point favorites.

The Ravens are getting 58% of the money in their matchup against the 3-0 Denver Broncos, though Baltimore isn’t much of an underdog. The Ravens are just one-point underdogs after beating the Chiefs and Lions over the last two weeks.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are one of the most popular favorites. KC is now seven-point favorites at Philadelphia and 83% of the handle is on the Chiefs to cover that spread. The only other favorite outside of the Bucs getting a higher percentage of the handle is the Packers. Green Bay is favored by 6.5-points over the Steelers and 86% of the money is on the Packers to cover.