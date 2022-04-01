NFL betting: Most and least likely teams to make the playoffs, according to the odds

Breaking News:

We're still over five months away from the start of the NFL season, but that doesn't mean it's too early to take a look toward next season. In fact, BetMGM has already released win totals for next year. It's also released odds on each team to make the playoffs.

There are 13 NFL teams with odds between -165 and +160 to make the playoffs next season, which suggests there will be plenty of competition to get into the postseason. However, which teams are the oddsmakers projecting as postseason locks? Which teams are being given little to no chance?

Most likely teams to make the playoffs

When projecting a team to make the playoffs, there are a lot of factors you need to consider. Obviously, the team needs to be good enough to win games. However, almost as important is the competition it will be facing.

Five of the seven teams with the best odds to make the playoffs come from the NFC. We know all about the strength of the AFC after this offseason. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the conference have playoff aspirations. There will be very good teams on the outside looking in. There are far less good teams in the NFC, so oddsmakers feel more confident in projecting those teams to make the playoffs. Which teams have the best chances of making the playoffs?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the 4th quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Josh Allen and the Bills have the best odds to make the NFL playoffs in 2022. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Least likely teams to make the playoffs

Let's take a look at the other side of the spectrum. Oddsmakers are giving the following teams little to no chance of making the playoffs:

  • Houston Texans (-2000 to miss the playoffs): The Texans are running it back with Davis Mills, and they hired a 63-year-old defensive-minded coach to oversee the operation and develop their project quarterback. There are a lot of holes on this team, and it's no surprise that oddsmakers view the Texans as the least likely team to make the playoffs.

  • New York Jets (-1600 to miss the playoffs): I feel a bit bad for the Jets and their fans. I think they've had a good offseason, bolstering their secondary, offensive line and tight ends. They have two top-10 picks to give Zach Wilson another weapon and improve other areas of the team. Carl Lawson and Mekhi Becton played a combined one game last year. The AFC is just so loaded that they won't sniff the playoffs unless Wilson takes a gargantuan step in his sophomore year. However, I do like the Jets to go over 5.5 wins.

  • Carolina Panthers (-700 to miss the playoffs): Who will play quarterback for the Panthers? Will it be Sam Darnold? There have been rumblings about Cam Newton. Will they draft a rookie? Does it matter? It appears that Matt Rhule will be back in the college coaching ranks within the next few years.

  • Atlanta Falcons (-700 to miss the playoffs): Marcus Mariota returns as a starting quarterback after 2.5 years as a backup, but he's not exactly in a position to succeed in Atlanta. The defense is subpar, the offensive line is weak and the offensive weapons might just be the worst in the league.

  • Detroit Lions (-700 to miss the playoffs): The Lions played hard almost every week of last season, but the general talent level on the roster is still quite low. The second overall pick should help, but it's hard to imagine Jared Goff leading this roster to the playoffs. This is a rebuild and the Lions still feel like they're a few years away from contender status.

