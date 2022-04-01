NFL betting: Most and least likely teams to make the playoffs, according to the odds

We're still over five months away from the start of the NFL season, but that doesn't mean it's too early to take a look toward next season. In fact, BetMGM has already released win totals for next year. It's also released odds on each team to make the playoffs.

There are 13 NFL teams with odds between -165 and +160 to make the playoffs next season, which suggests there will be plenty of competition to get into the postseason. However, which teams are the oddsmakers projecting as postseason locks? Which teams are being given little to no chance?

Most likely teams to make the playoffs

When projecting a team to make the playoffs, there are a lot of factors you need to consider. Obviously, the team needs to be good enough to win games. However, almost as important is the competition it will be facing.

Five of the seven teams with the best odds to make the playoffs come from the NFC. We know all about the strength of the AFC after this offseason. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the conference have playoff aspirations. There will be very good teams on the outside looking in. There are far less good teams in the NFC, so oddsmakers feel more confident in projecting those teams to make the playoffs. Which teams have the best chances of making the playoffs?

Josh Allen and the Bills have the best odds to make the NFL playoffs in 2022. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Story continues

Least likely teams to make the playoffs

Let's take a look at the other side of the spectrum. Oddsmakers are giving the following teams little to no chance of making the playoffs: