NFL betting: Most and least likely teams to make the playoffs, according to the odds
We're still over five months away from the start of the NFL season, but that doesn't mean it's too early to take a look toward next season. In fact, BetMGM has already released win totals for next year. It's also released odds on each team to make the playoffs.
There are 13 NFL teams with odds between -165 and +160 to make the playoffs next season, which suggests there will be plenty of competition to get into the postseason. However, which teams are the oddsmakers projecting as postseason locks? Which teams are being given little to no chance?
Most likely teams to make the playoffs
When projecting a team to make the playoffs, there are a lot of factors you need to consider. Obviously, the team needs to be good enough to win games. However, almost as important is the competition it will be facing.
Five of the seven teams with the best odds to make the playoffs come from the NFC. We know all about the strength of the AFC after this offseason. Thirteen of the 16 teams in the conference have playoff aspirations. There will be very good teams on the outside looking in. There are far less good teams in the NFC, so oddsmakers feel more confident in projecting those teams to make the playoffs. Which teams have the best chances of making the playoffs?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-600 to make the playoffs): Tom Brady is back, and oddsmakers are not holding Todd Bowles' tenure as the head coach of the Jets against him. The Buccaneers are -300 to win the NFC South, which obviously comes with an automatic playoff berth. Carolina and Atlanta project to be two of the worst teams in the league, so Tampa Bay should come out on top of its division.
Buffalo Bills (-600 to make the playoffs): Buffalo is -190 to win the AFC East, which gives them a simple path to making the playoffs. The acquisition of Von Miller addresses what might have been Buffalo's only weakness. Josh Allen continues to get better and better.
Green Bay Packers (-500 to make the playoffs): Aaron Rodgers is back, but Davante Adams is not. Despite that, the Packers are -185 to win the NFC North. I don't think many are worried about the Packers in the regular season, but the playoffs are a whole other topic.
Dallas Cowboys (-275 to make the playoffs): It hasn't been a good offseason for the Cowboys, but thankfully for them, they do still play in the NFC East. They're the odds-on favorite to win the division. This is clearly the most talented team in the division, and the only one with certainty at quarterback, but that's not saying too much.
Los Angeles Rams (-250 to make the playoffs): The defending Super Bowl champions are rightfully on this list. The team continues to find ways to add talent, adding the likes of Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner this offseason. The NFC West is extremely tough, but the Rams have certainly shown what they're capable of.
San Francisco 49ers (-225 to make the playoffs): There's still the quarterback drama to sift through, but the rest of the roster is no joke. Trey Lance offers this team a higher ceiling if he starts and plays well, and a higher ceiling for a team that has made the Super Bowl and NFC championship game in recent years. The 49ers should make the playoffs in a conference littered with mediocre-to-bad teams.
Kansas City Chiefs (-225 to make the playoffs): The Chargers, Broncos and Raiders all got much better this offseason with the likes of Khalil Mack, Russell Wilson and Davante Adams joining the division. The Chiefs traded their most explosive weapon in Tyreek Hill for draft picks. Despite that, the Chiefs are still favorites in the division and likely to make the playoffs, according to the oddsmakers.
Least likely teams to make the playoffs
Let's take a look at the other side of the spectrum. Oddsmakers are giving the following teams little to no chance of making the playoffs:
Houston Texans (-2000 to miss the playoffs): The Texans are running it back with Davis Mills, and they hired a 63-year-old defensive-minded coach to oversee the operation and develop their project quarterback. There are a lot of holes on this team, and it's no surprise that oddsmakers view the Texans as the least likely team to make the playoffs.
New York Jets (-1600 to miss the playoffs): I feel a bit bad for the Jets and their fans. I think they've had a good offseason, bolstering their secondary, offensive line and tight ends. They have two top-10 picks to give Zach Wilson another weapon and improve other areas of the team. Carl Lawson and Mekhi Becton played a combined one game last year. The AFC is just so loaded that they won't sniff the playoffs unless Wilson takes a gargantuan step in his sophomore year. However, I do like the Jets to go over 5.5 wins.
Carolina Panthers (-700 to miss the playoffs): Who will play quarterback for the Panthers? Will it be Sam Darnold? There have been rumblings about Cam Newton. Will they draft a rookie? Does it matter? It appears that Matt Rhule will be back in the college coaching ranks within the next few years.
Atlanta Falcons (-700 to miss the playoffs): Marcus Mariota returns as a starting quarterback after 2.5 years as a backup, but he's not exactly in a position to succeed in Atlanta. The defense is subpar, the offensive line is weak and the offensive weapons might just be the worst in the league.
Detroit Lions (-700 to miss the playoffs): The Lions played hard almost every week of last season, but the general talent level on the roster is still quite low. The second overall pick should help, but it's hard to imagine Jared Goff leading this roster to the playoffs. This is a rebuild and the Lions still feel like they're a few years away from contender status.