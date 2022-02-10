NFL betting: Michigan still has love for Matthew Stafford, but they're the only ones

The Super Bowl is just a few days away and the betting action is ramping up. BetMGM is live and accepting bets in 20 states across the country and the betting action has been plentiful as we ramp up for the biggest betting day of the year.

Of the 20 states where bets are legally accepted, 19 of those states have seen the majority of the betting action backing the Bengals to cover the 4.5-point spread in the Super Bowl. Only one state is backing the Rams as a favorite, and that state isn't overly surprising when you think about it.

Michigan still has love for Matthew Stafford

When a team loses their franchise player via trade or free agency, we often look forward to their first game against their former team to see how his former fanbase treats him. In the day and age of tribute videos, most players get standing ovations and loud cheers. However, there have been some examples of hostile crowds such as Lebron's return to Cleveland or when John Tavares first returned to Long Island.

While the Lions fanbase and the state of Michigan is yet to have the opportunity to welcome back Matthew Stafford in person, it appears they still have a lot of love for their former star quarterback.

Michigan is the only state betting on the Rams this weekend. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Currently, Michigan is the only state where the Rams have received a majority of the bets. When you consider Stafford's legacy with the Lions, it's not really a surprise.

Stafford was the face of a franchise that did everything in their power to make his life more difficult. Despite that, Stafford threw for over 45,000 yards and 282 touchdowns in his 12 years with the franchise. He was traded to the Rams this past offseason in a trade that included Jared Goff and multiple draft picks.

Every other state likes the Bengals

Outside of Michigan, the 19 other states legally accepting bets have a majority of the bettors backing the Bengals as an underdog.

America loves a good underdog story, and Cincinnati is exactly that. The Bengals entered the season as 125-to-1 to win the championship and are now an underdog in their third straight playoff game.

Joe Burrow has captured the heart of America with his calm and cool demeanor en route to the Super Bowl. It's no surprise to see the Bengals as a popular underdog, especially when you consider the Bengals moneyline currently pays out at +165.