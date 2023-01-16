NFL betting: Massive $480,000 wager comes in on Cowboys-Buccaneers total

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs wraps up on Monday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are currently 2.5-point road favorites at BetMGM, but the total was what got one bettor's attention at BetMGM late Monday afternoon.

Big bet comes in on under

When the Cowboys and Buccaneers met in Week 1, defenses were front and center as Tampa Bay grinded out a 19-3 victory. A lot has changed with both teams over the last four months, but one better at BetMGM is expecting points to once again be at a premium on Monday night.

On Monday afternoon, one bettor at BetMGM risked $480,000, betting that the game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers goes under a combined 46.5 points. The bettor got -120 odds on the bet, paying extra juice to secure an extra point on the total. If the bet wins, the bettor will profit $400,000. The actual non-alternate total for the game is currently set at 45.5 points. As of Monday morning, 63% of bets and 67% of the money was backing the game to go over that total.

Overall, Tampa Bay finished the season by having four of its final five games go over the closing total. The Cowboys' final two games went under the total, but prior to that, Dallas had five straight and seven of eight games go over the total.

All five games we've had to open this year's playoffs have gone over the total. Last season saw a similar trend where favorites went 5-1 against the spread during wild-card weekend. The only favorite to fail to cover? The Cowboys in their game against the 49ers. Maybe Dallas is here to upset another betting trend in this year's wild-card round. One bettor has 480,000 reasons to hope that's the case.