NFL betting: Malik Willis is the betting favorite to be first quarterback drafted

All season long, we've heard about how there is no top-end quarterback available in the 2022 NFL draft. We've spent the past few months hearing about how there is no quarterback worth taking with the first pick. Most analysts agreed there is no quarterback worth taking in the top-10 and some analysts don't even think any of these quarterbacks are worthy of being drafted in the first round at all.

However, anyone familiar with the NFL draft process could have predicted that there was going to be a quarterback who captivated the football world prior to late April. There was going to be someone who slid up draft boards similarly to Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray or Trey Lance. It appears we've found the quarterback darling of the 2022 draft.

Malik Willis is ascending

Coming out of the college football season, there was a group of between four and six quarterbacks that projected as potential first round picks. Most viewed Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral all as part of a similar tier and projected them as potential mid-late first round draft picks. Some had Desmond Ridder and even Carson Strong in the tier, but I would argue that they were always a tier below the first four.

Coming out of the combine, it's clear that there is one quarterback ascending at a higher rate than the rest of his peers. That would be Malik Willis out of Liberty.

Willis checked basically every box at the combine and in the few days since then. We got a video of him helping a less fortunate person on the streets of Indianapolis. Willis also had that one throw that has been playing on repeat all over social media for the last week:

Since the combine, we've gotten reports about teams being impressed with Willis' mental capacity. We've gotten reports of teams being "very high" on him. Willis is following the typical playbook of the ascending quarterback draft prospect. As a result, Malik Willis is now a significant -185 betting favorite to be the first quarterback taken off the board.

Willis' competition

Not only has Willis' stock ascended, but Kenny Pickett had the unfortunate experience of getting his hands measured. Pickett's hand measured in at 8.5-inches which certainly did not help his draft stock. Since 2006, only one NFL quarterback (Michael Vick) has played with hands that small. Pickett's small hands are probably a big part of the reason why he fumbled 38 times in 52 career games according to PFF. Nevertheless, Pickett has the second best odds to be the first quarterback drafted at +195.

No other quarterback is really a part of the conversation to be the first one drafted in late April, at least if you trust the betting odds. Matt Corral has the third best odds at 14-to-1. Sam Howell and Desmond Ridder are 20-to-1. No other quarterback has odds better than 100-to-1.

Malik Willis likely has the highest ceiling in this draft, though he also has one of the lowest floors. It's becoming increasingly obvious that drafting for upside at quarterback is the way to go. Being stuck with a mediocre low-ceiling quarterback is not an ideal position to be in for an NFL franchise, so why not take a shot with the upside? Oddsmakers are expecting NFL teams to do just that in this year's draft with Malik Willis.