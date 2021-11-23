NFL betting: Loss to Colts significantly impacts Bills' Super Bowl odds

The Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl odds took a huge hit after a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills entered Week 11 as the AFC team with the lowest Super Bowl odds at +550. Buffalo was then terrible in a 41-15 defeat at home to the Colts. And the Bills’ odds are now at +850 at BetMGM.

That’s a significant drop for any team, let alone the favorite from a conference. But Sunday’s loss knocked Buffalo out of first place and into the Wild Card spots. The red-hot New England Patriots are now the leaders in the AFC East and the teams haven’t played each other yet. Buffalo is currently a half-game back of the Patriots in the East — New England hasn’t had its bye yet — and is at 6-4 with the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card spots.

Chiefs back to No. 1 in the AFC

The team that now has the best Super Bowl odds of any AFC team is the team that started the year with the best Super Bowl odds of every team in the conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now at +700 to win the Super Bowl after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 on Sunday. The Chiefs have won four consecutive games after dropping to 3-4 and currently lead the AFC West by a half-game over the Chargers.

The Chiefs and Bills are currently the only teams in the AFC with odds better than +1000. The No. 3 favorite to win the Super Bowl in the conference is the Baltimore Ravens at +1100. New England is at +1200 while the Tennessee Titans are at +1600.

Most favorites are in the NFC

While two AFC teams have odds better than +1000, four NFC teams have odds lower than +1000. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +500. The Chiefs slot in at No. 2 and are followed by the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at +850 along with the Bills. The Green Bay Packers are at +900 while the Dallas Cowboys are at +1100 with the Ravens.

In case you were wondering, the Lions and Texans’ Super Bowl odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +1,000,000.