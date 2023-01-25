NFL betting: Kyle Shanahan is a spread-covering machine in the playoffs

Kyle Shanahan is in his sixth season as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. This is his third playoff appearance and he's performed well under the bright lights. The 49ers are 6-2 in the playoffs under Shanahan and have a Super Bowl appearance. Not only do his teams win, but they cover spreads for NFL bettors.

When deciding where to place your hard-earned money, coaching matters. It's likely the second-most influential position on the football field behind the quarterback. Shanahan has proven to be one of the league's best coaches and it's no surprise he consistently outperforms market expectations.

Shanahan is perfect in non-Super Bowl playoff games

Overall, Kyle Shanahan is 7-1 against the spread in his postseason coaching career. His lone non-cover came in Super Bowl LIV, where his 49ers lost by 11 points as a 1.5-point underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In non-Super Bowl playoff games, Shanahan is 6-1 straight up and a perfect 7-0 against the spread. Here's a look at his performance in the playoffs:

2020 divisional round: 27-10 win vs. Minnesota as 7-point favorite

2020 conference championship: 37-20 win vs. Green Bay as 7.5-point favorite

2020 Super Bowl: 31-20 loss vs. Kansas City as 1.5-point underdog

2022 wild-card round: 23-17 win vs. Dallas as 3-point underdog

2022 divisional round: 13-10 win vs. Green Bay as 5.5-point underdog

2022 conference championship: 20-17 loss vs. Los Angeles as 3.5-point underdog

2023 wild-card round: 41-23 win vs. Seattle as 9.5-point favorite

2023 divisional round: 19-12 win vs. Dallas as 3.5-point favorite

Shanahan's 7-1 mark against the spread is tied with Doug Pederson for the best playoff record among coaches with at least three games coached. The 49ers have covered in five straight playoff games, which is the longest active streak. Overall, Kyle Shanahan is 19-10 against the spread as a road underdog, including a 12-3 record since 2019.

The 49ers have won 12 straight games and have gone 10-2 against the spread over that stretch. Since taking over, Brock Purdy is 6-1 against the spread as a starter. He was a betting favorite in all seven games.

49ers a dog this weekend

For the first time in his young NFL career, Brock Purdy enters a game as the underdog. San Francisco is a 2.5-point road underdog in Philadelphia against the Eagles on Sunday.

Overall, this will be the first game since Oct. 23 that the 49ers are an underdog. In that game, San Francisco was a 1-point underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs by a score of 31-14. That was the last time San Francisco lost a game.

Philadelphia enters the game off a dominant performance last weekend, defeating the New York Giants by a score of 38-7, covering easily as a 7.5-point home favorite. Nick Sirianni is 1-1 against the spread in the playoffs. His Eagles lost 31-15 as a 7-point underdog against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

There's not much separating these teams at all, and that's reflected in the betting odds. Will Kyle Shanahan potentially provide the 49ers the edge they need? He's certainly been money in the playoffs to this point.