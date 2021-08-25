With Jalen Hurts at QB and new coach at helm, here's how to bet the Eagles

A new season marks the start of a new era for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie head coach Nick Sirianni and his young coaching staff bring a fresh new enthusiasm to a franchise that finished 4-11-1.

Four years removed from reaching the NFL's pinnacle, the team still rosters key veteran starters that carry the lessons learned from their rapid descent to the bottom of the standings.

The Eagles are a team with plenty of question marks and even more to prove. QB Jalen Hurts takes over the offense in his first full season at quarterback. After being decimated by injuries, his offensive line returns looking to prove they can stay healthy. Young playmaking wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jalen Raegor are eager to justify their first-round status. Factor in a brand new coaching staff and it's safe to say this season can go several different directions.

Handicapping teams that carry high variance is always a challenge, but they also present plenty of opportunities in the futures market. BetMGM offers a wide range of win totals to customize your bets, along with player props for your favorite players. Let's take advantage of some of the markets available for the Eagles this season.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game on Aug. 12. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

How many games can Eagles win this season?

The win totals for the Philadelphia Eagles demonstrate the wide range of outcomes that could be in store for Sirianni's team. The Eagles are currently betting favorites in three games this season. Here is the good news for Eagles fans: The schedule plays very favorably for a team with a rookie head coach and a quarterback in his first year as a starter. The final six games are against the Jets and five NFC East opponents.

Sirianni and Hurts will gain valuable experience early to prepare themselves for a late-season push. If healthy, the Eagles will bring the best version of themselves into some pivotal NFC East games. It's a scenario that allows them to gain ground in the divisional race very fast with success. Sharp Football ranks the Eagles 30th in strength of schedule based on forecasted win totals, with only the Browns and 49ers having an easier slate.

In a wide-open division that was won with a 7-9 record last season, a six- to eight-win season is a fair expectation. Let's take a look at three plus-money options you can bet on the Eagles win total at BetMGM.

Over 7.5 +120: These odds imply a 45.45% probability Siranni can hit the eight-win mark. An 8-9 record would still be a losing season, but it would be a winning wager for Eagles backers.

Over 8.5 +180: A 9-8 season is more feasible than it is reasonable. Betting on the Eagles to be a winning team in the first year of a rebuild is not for the faint of heart. You have to be very confident in both Hurts and Sirianni to bet this number.

Over 9.5 +310: This is a perfect example of how to attack a market in multiple ways. If you hold the optimistic position that the Eagles will win 10 games, it can be advantageous to bet into correlated markets at better odds. The Eagles to win the division is at +500 or even Sirianni to win coach of the year at +5000. Ten wins could be enough to win the NFC East and a playoff appearance gets Siranni in the conversation for coach of the year.

Best bet is on Jalen Hurts

The Eagles' win total was 9.5 games entering last season and injuries to the offensive line decimated their chances of success. The veteran line is back healthy and is the main reason I think both Jalen Hurts over 3,600.5 yards passing yards and 650 rushing yards provide value. Hurts has to average 212 passing yards per game to eclipse 3,600 yards. He threw for over 300 yards in two of his four starts and now adds Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith as a playmaker.

Hurts' mobility will continue to be an asset in the Eagles offense under Sirianni. Averaging over the 38 yards per game required to cash the over on his rushing prop should be easy. The Eagles QB averaged 79 yards rushing in the three starts where he played all four quarters.

Stats provided by SharpFootball and pro football reference