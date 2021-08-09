NFL betting: It's not too late to bet against terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Texans

The Houston Texans are down to one undeniable blue-chip asset, and he isn't practicing with them. He might never play with the team again.

The saga of quarterback Deshaun Watson is more complicated than just another Texans misstep, but it boils down to this: One of the best quarterbacks in the NFL is not practicing during what appears to be a hold-in. The chances of Watson playing all season or the Texans seem incredibly small. Yahoo's Charles Robinson said the team hasn't given up hope that Watson will play for the Texans again:

John may be right on this…but the #Texans haven’t folded up shop on making another run at him. They’re going to let it play out with the hold-in, and see if there might be an Aaron Rodgers type of solution to the problem. It may not be likely, but there will be an attempt. https://t.co/h0fBQX8APZ — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 9, 2021

Perhaps the Texans will convince Watson to come around, but that wouldn't settle the off-field drama. Right now the only thing to do with the Texans is bet against them.

How bad will Texans be?

BetMGM has odds on which team will have the fewest wins this NFL season. The Texans are obviously the favorite, though the odds of +200 still seem like decent value. The Detroit Lions are next at +400. The Lions are not very good, but there's no question the Texans are far worse.

Anything can happen. There are no locks. And if Watson is back and happy and not suspended by the NFL (lot of ifs there, but it can still happen), it would be virtually unprecedented for a team with a quarterback as good as Watson to be the worst in the NFL. But it seems unlikely the Texans are this year's surprise team. And even a modest win total would be a surprise.

What would you set the odds of Watson playing all 17 games for the Texans? In every game Watson doesn't play for the Texans, they will have one of the worst rosters the NFL has seen in years. There's a chance Houston could have the worst offense and the worst defense in the NFL, with a rookie head coach. To add to the challenge the Texans also have the third-hardest schedule in the NFL this season based on projected win totals for each team, via NFL analyst Warren Sharp.

This season will be bad even if Watson plays. It might be historically ugly if Watson is done with the Texans.

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) hands the ball of to running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during Texans practice. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Houston's win total is low

The Texans' win total this season is 4 at BetMGM. That's about as low as an NFL total will go, and it's for a 17-game season. Still, it's hard to see Houston getting to 5-12. There's no reason to not bet the under, even at that low of a number.

Houston's Week 1 game is against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are on a 15-game losing streak dating back to last season, but they're still 2.5-point favorites on the road against Houston. That line might go above a field goal once it's certain Watson won't play. You might like holding that Jaguars ticket at less than a field goal by the time that game kicks off.

Houston is going to be bad this season. It's just a question of how bad. For what it's worth, BetMGM's odds of any team going 0-17 this season are +1400.