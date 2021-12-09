NFL betting: Is it time to counter prime-time under streak?

Are you the type of person that sees black hit on the roulette wheel three straight times and decides to put your money down on the streak continuing? If that's you, I hope you have been playing the under in NFL prime-time games. Bill Belichick shocked everybody Monday night by powering his way to an unconventional 14-10 Patriots victory at host Buffalo in 35 mph winds. The game marked the sixth straight prime-time game that finished under the closing total. Since Week 4, these nationally televised games are 22-7-1 to the under.

Week 14 gets started tonight with the Pittsburgh Steelers headed indoors to U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Minnesota Vikings. Weather won't be a factor, but bettors aren't convinced these two offenses are enough to stop the streak of unders. This total opened at 45 and has been bet down to 43.5. With both Thursday and Monday night's games being played in controlled environments, there could be value to play against the line movement. Let's analyze each matchup and determine our best bet on each total.

TNF: Pittsburgh at Minnesota (Over 43.5)

Big Ben's play this year doesn't scream offensive fireworks but he demonstrated last week he can still sling it around against a struggling defense. Minnesota struggles in two key areas that I think will lead to Pittsburgh having some success on offense. The Vikings rank 31st in the league when defending running plays on first down. Najee Harris' early down success will allow Ben Roethlisberger to function in manageable situations on second and third downs. If Pittsburgh can move the chains between the 20s, its eighth-ranked red-zone offense should be able to take it from there. Minnesota has been miserable at limiting teams to FG's as opponents score touchdowns in the red zone at the seventh-highest rate in the league.

The Vikings are 11th in the NFL in scoring and have put at least 26 on the board in each of their last five games. I expect an even bigger offensive output against a Steelers unit that has a few key injuries and is coming off a physical matchup against the Ravens. The Steelers played indoors on prime-time three weeks ago against the Chargers in a game that had 88 combined points. If we get half that, we are cashing this over.

SNF: Chicago at Green Bay (Under 43.5)

We are at a point in the season where it's very safe to say that scoring points might not be Chicago's thing. The Bears' 16.9 points per game rank above only two teams (Houston and Jacksonville). Matt Nagy's offense gets rookie QB Justin Fields back to face a Packers defense that held them to only 14 points when they played in October. Fields threw for a measly 4.4 yards per attempt and was sacked four times.

It's hard to imagine this game going any better for Chicago than the 24-14 home loss they suffered to the Pack in Week 6. The cold conditions in Green Bay won't bother Fields, but it's a difficult spot for his first game back. The Packers will get an early lead and lean on the running game to close this one out. Aaron Rodgers runs the slowest-paced offense in the league, and I don't expect a need for urgency in this one.

MNF: L.A. Rams at Arizona (Over 52)

These NFC West favorites faced off in Week 4 and combined for 37 points in the first half. The Cardinals cruised to a 37-20 victory that saw 866 yards of offense. I think we are in store for some fireworks on Monday night. Weather will not be a factor in the cool temperatures of Arizona and Kyler Murray is back ready to bring the heat. In his first game back from injury last week, he scorched the Chicago defense for four total touchdowns while reminding everyone why his odds are only +750 to win the MVP. Arizona has scored 30-plus points in seven of his nine starts this season.

I'm not sold that the Rams' 65 points over the last two games is an indication that all their offensive woes are fixed. QB Matthew Stafford is still banged up with new injuries seemingly popping up every week. However, I do think he will battle through and be able to keep pace with the Cardinals here and take advantage of a defense that has dropped to 19th in defensive success rate over the past six weeks. Stafford's chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr. will continue to improve as the Rams' offense gets back to form. That continues Monday night in a big way. Let's grab the over and enjoy the action.

Stats provided by teamrankings.com, rbsdm.com and Football Outsiders.