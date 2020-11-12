NFL betting: Interesting trends to know for Eagles-Giants Week 10 game

Interesting betting trends to know for Eagles-Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Start spreading the news.

Big Blue struggles most days.

And especially at home. Per Rotoworld, the Giants (2-7 overall, 6-3 against the spread) are 4-17 ATS in their last 21 games at MetLife Stadium.

But beware. New York is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games as an underdog against teams with a losing Money Line record.

Ding ding ding ... enter the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 2-3 against the money line this season.

The Birds (3-4-1 overall, 3-5 ATS) are three-point favorites Sunday afternoon in North Jersey per NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet. The Giants' last five games have been decided by three points or less and their 6-3 mark ATS is tied for the second-best record this season.

The Eagles must be pumping their fists like Snooki and J-Woww when it calls for a trip up the Jersey Turnpike. They're 10-2 straight-up and going 9-3 ATS in their last 12 meetings on the road against the Giants.

Back in Week 7, the Eagles did not cover the five-point spread against Big Blue but did rally for a 22-21 win thanks to two Carson Wentz fourth-quarter touchdown passes. The Eagles have won eight straight vs. the Giants but are just 3-5 ATS in those contests.

Speaking of Wentz, he’s been under the microscope this week thanks to comments made by Doug Pederson’s good friend and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Wentz will certainly welcome another game against the Giants this week.

He had his best game of the season statistically in Week 7, throwing for 351 yards and posting a 91.1 passer rating. Wentz’s over/under on PointsBet is at 253.5 passing yards.

His counterpart Daniel Jones did throw two touchdown passes but only accounted for 187 yards in the air in Week 7. Jones is throwing for a shade under 209 yards per game on the year. His over/under is listed at 234.5 passing yards.

As for both quarterbacks' over/under on rushing yards, Wentz is currently 15.5 with Jones at 22.5. In the last meeting, Jones racked up 92 yards on the ground with 80 of them coming on that long scamper before the turf monster tripped him up.

With a win Sunday, the Eagles increase their lead to be top of the list, king of the hill and No. 1 in the NFC East. However, from a betting perspective it’s not just about winning straight-up. It’s a matter of beating the spread. So if you back the Birds then it’s a win — but also win by 4 or more.

