NFL betting: Injuries, public money move Cowboys-Saints line

The NFL betting market is full of twists and turns. All week long, the line for Thursday night's Cowboys-Saints game was moving in favor of New Orleans. It appeared that bettors were beginning to fade Dallas after the Cowboys have lost three of their last four games. However, as game time approaches on Thursday night, the market is singing a different tune. What do we make of the latest twist in the market at BetMGM?

Injury report favoring the Cowboys

Entering the week, both teams had some key names on the injury report. However, early reports on Thursday suggest that the Cowboys should be near full health while the opposite is true for the Saints. This might explain why the Cowboys are now 6-point favorites after spending most of the week laying just 4.5 points.

Wide receivers Ceedee Lamb and Amari Cooper, as well as running back Ezekiel Elliott, all began the week on the injury report for Dallas, but it appears all three will be a go on Thursday night. Elliott and Cooper might be on some type of snap count, but they'll be in uniform giving Dak Prescott most of his weapons.

For the Saints, running back Alvin Kamara and offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead were all questionable on Thursday morning. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has reported that they won't play in Thursday night's game.

Alvin Kamara is not expected to play on Thursday night against Dallas. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Saints' offense is in disarray. They've been without No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas for the whole season and they lost Jameis Winston a few weeks ago to a torn ACL.

So, Saints will be without QB1, RB1, WR1, TE1, RT1, LG1 and LT1 on offense tonight. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 2, 2021

On the bright side for New Orleans, Taysom Hill is expected to start as he's finally healthy enough to give it a go. He might not be the prettiest passer of the ball, but he adds another dimension to the offense and can't possibly be much worse than Trevor Siemian.

Public money also backing Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys in a prime-time spot will almost always attract the majority of the betting action. They're not called "America's Team" for no reason.

As of Thursday morning, 77% of betting tickets and 75% of the money wagered is on Dallas to cover as a 6-point favorite over New Orleans.

Both teams played in the national spotlight on Thanksgiving, and while both teams did not look good, the Cowboys at least looked competent offensively. The Saints' offense was putrid and their defense didn't offer Josh Allen much resistance.

New Orleans' offensive display last week might be influencing the action on the total as well. Fifty-eight percent of the action is backing this game to go under the total of 47.5 points.

Popular props to bet

If you're not confident backing a team in this game, it doesn't mean you have to sit out. As always, there are hundreds of props available for tonight's game at BetMGM. Below are the three most popular props as of Thursday morning.