NFL betting: If Aaron Donald wins the 2021 NFL MVP a bettor will win $100K

There’s a bettor out there who will be rooting like crazy for Aaron Donald to win the 2021 NFL MVP.

Someone recently placed a $500 wager on the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle to win MVP at BetMGM. Donald is at +20000 to win the MVP trophy. At those odds, that $500 turns into a $100,000 profit with a Donald win.

Will that win happen? Probably not. A non-quarterback hasn’t won the award since then-Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson was the 2012 NFL MVP. And a defensive player hasn’t won the award since Lawrence Taylor did in 1986 when he recorded a whopping 20.5 sacks. Only quarterbacks and running backs have won the MVP award since Taylor’s win.

That’s why Donald has such long odds to win the award. He’s perhaps the most dominant defensive player in football and a three-time defensive player of the year. But MVP voting is so skewed towards offensive players that his chances of winning the award aren’t good at all.

But that didn’t stop that better from tossing $500 at Donald to win. And that huge liability for BetMGM is a big reason why his odds have now dropped from +20000 to +12500 to win the MVP. Donald now has the same odds as San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance. While Lance is no lock to begin the season as the 49ers’ starting QB, bettors have pushed his odds from +30000 with the hope that he’ll be what San Francisco needs to get back to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues to be the favorite for MVP at +600 ahead of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at +1100 and Bills QB Josh Allen and Bucs QB Tom Brady at +1400. Allen is the most popular bet for MVP with 10.4% of wagers.

The player with the most money wagered on him is new Rams QB Matthew Stafford. The former Lions QB is the only player with over 10% of the handle — the total money wagered — as 8.7% of wagers are on him to win. Stafford is at +2000 and has equal MVP odds to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Most MVP wagers

Story continues

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, 10.4%

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, 9%

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, 8.7%

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, 7.7%

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, 7.1%

Most MVP handle

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, 10.7%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, 9.4%

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, 9.3%

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, 9.2%

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, 8.7%

More from Yahoo Sports: