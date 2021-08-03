NFL betting: How to wager on the Steelers this season

The 2020 season was one of two extremes for Steelers fans. After starting the season 11-0 behind a dominant defense, the cracks in the Steelers' armor started to show. The season slowly started to slip away, as Pittsburgh lost four of its last five regular-season games. The warning signs were flashing brightly before a promising season came to an abrupt end in a shocking 48-37 postseason loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger is back for his 18th season, now two years removed from elbow surgery. Matt Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator, and Pittsburgh now features potential young stars in Najee Harris and Chase Claypool. It's a time of transition in Steel City, but there are opportunities to cash in on the Steelers in various ways. Here are three of my favorite bets for the Steelers in 2021.

Najee Harris over 975.5 rushing yards, -110 at BetMGM

The Steelers' running game hasn't been the same since offensive line coach Mike Munchak departed for Denver in 2019. The offensive line was last in the NFL in adjusted line yards last season. In the red zone, It mustered a feeble 1.9 yards per attempt. New offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has two rookies to mod, but the real upgrade is at running back.

Harris has the talent and ability to transform Pittsburgh's rushing attack. His 6-foot-2, 229-pound frame screams workhorse back, and he has the pedigree to back it up. Harris is Alabama's all-time leading rusher and excels at yards after contact, a trait he will need as Pittsburgh rebuilds upfront.

I expect plenty of opportunities for Harris in his new home and to surpass the 975-yard mark. Pittsburgh drafted him in the first round with the vision of him being a three-down back. The level of competition Harris will face in his rookie season is also attractive. Per Sharp Football, Pittsburgh has the fifth-easiest schedule in both rushing defensive efficiency and explosive rush defense. Harris has the tools, and Pittsburgh is the perfect situation for him to eclipse his yardage total and cash this bet.

Chase Claypool over 900.5 yards, -110 at BetMGM

Ben Roethlisberger may be a problem for Steelers fans, but Chase Claypool is a problem for opposing defenses. Claypool racked up 873 yards and nine TDs in 2020, and his yardage total sits only slightly higher. He also led the NFL in yards gained from defensive pass interference with 185. We discussed the schedule in regards to Harris, and it's even better for the Ben-Clay combo. Pittsburgh faces the third-easiest schedule by defensive pass efficiency. Defenses are going to struggle to find an answer for Claypool. His 57% catch rate leaves meat on the bone, and I am betting Claypool continues to grow into a larger piece of the Steelers' offense. The 900.5 at -110 sounds tasty to me.

Steelers AFC North: 3rd place, -105 at BetMGM

There are plenty of positives with the Steelers' young core that I highlighted with Harris and Claypool. It's important from a betting perspective that we recognize Pittsburgh is in a transition period with its roster. I agree with the market that both Baltimore and Cleveland are rated above Pittsburgh heading into the season. The AFC North is one of the most competitive in the NFL, which is why I am not comfortable with the Steelers win total at 8.5. The better option is to bet the Steelers to finish in third place, as I could see the Steelers struggling down the stretch for the second consecutive season. Pittsburgh finishes the season with Baltimore twice, Cleveland, Kansas City, Minnesota, and Tennessee. Those five teams finished last season with a combined record of 54-26.

Stats provided by teamrankings.com, Sharp Football Stats, and Football Outsiders.

