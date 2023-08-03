Wagering on NFL futures can certainly be lucrative if you pick your spots. However, most bettors don’t want to keep money tied up for months. Instead, use the preseason odds and research to look ahead for spots to back or fade a team during the regular season.

With a season win total of 8.5 games, I love the Atlanta Falcons to be legitimate underdogs but still have hesitation for trusting a run-heavy offense to close out games. Here are some ways I’ll be looking to back the Falcons during the regular season instead.

Bet the Falcons ATS as underdogs

Atlanta finished 9-8 ATS overall last season, but 7-5 as an underdog. That may not sound significant, but I like the Falcons to be true contenders this year. The Arthur Smith-led Falcons are projected to be underdogs against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

If we know the Falcons are and will continue to be a rush-heavy offense (second in rushing attempts), then let’s look at opponent weaknesses. From this group of eight teams, six were ranked in the bottom half for rushing touchdowns allowed, with four ranked bottom half in opponent yards per rush attempt. There’s an opportunity for the Falcons to be competitive in these matchups with their rushing offense alone.

Last season, the Falcons faced the eighth-toughest schedule of defenses for limiting explosive rushing plays. That contributed to the running back unit leading the NFL in rushing yards and yards per carry. This year, the Falcons are projected to face the fourth-easiest schedule of defenses for limiting explosive rushing plays. It’s those types of plays that make Atlanta interesting underdogs.

Bet the Falcons in a 6-point teaser

Putting Atlanta in a two-team, six-point teaser last year was true gold. The Falcons finished 15-2 on the season as a six-point teaser leg. That could certainly continue as they are projected to face the second-easiest schedule of opponents in the league based on forecasted win totals. I write a weekly teaser article. You better believe that the Falcons will make the card quite often.

Why I like the Falcons to contend

RB Bijan Robinson could be Derrick Henry 2.0. Last season, the Falcons backs had three players inside the top 20 for efficiency. Tyler Allgeier was fifth in the league for yards after contact per carry, while ranking top 10 in success rate. Arthur Smith likes to run the ball. You can contribute Smith to the Titans being so ground-dominant spearheading King Derrick Henry to a 2,000 rushing season in 2020. Now, the Falcons picked a running back in the 1st round of the draft?

Smith has plans for Robinson. There’s a reason he’s only 3-1 to win offensive rookie of the year. That number doesn’t intrigue me. I would be looking for a better number once the season starts.