NFL betting: Five player props for Week 3

A slew of late-week injury designations and some plus matchups point us in the direction of five juicy player props to bet this Sunday. All of these props can be found on BetMGM:

Javonte Williams over 53.5 rushing yards

Many fantasy analysts predicted that Williams would eventually see the majority of Denver's carries as the season progressed, but he's already out-carrying teammate Melvin Gordon. The Broncos running back led the NCAA last year in PFF rushing grade and missed tackles forced and has the second-most forced missed tackles per carry through two weeks of NFL play. Denver are 10.5-point favorites at home against the Jets, which sets up perfectly for Williams.

Joe Mixon over 17.5 rushing attempts

The Bengals have been easing quarterback Joe Burrow back in following last year's gruesome ACL tear. As a result, Cincinnati has given workhorse Mixon 29 and 20 rushing attempts in their first two games. With Pittsburgh's star linebacker T.J. Watt ruled out for Sunday's matchup and the Steelers offense struggling, Mixon is in a position to get another 20+ totes.

Trevor Lawrence over 250.5 passing yards

Arizona is going to get their points in this game and they have a strong front seven on defense, so the only chance the Jaguars have at keeping it close is for Lawrence to sling the ball. Nearly 30% of his passes have gone over 15 yards, so we know he has no problem letting it fly.

Daniel Jones over 26.5 rushing yards

Jones has been the Giants' leading rusher in both of their games this season. The Falcons gave up 62 rushing yards to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in Week 1. Between designed runs and scrambles necessitated by a weak offensive line, Jones should be able to clear this prop.

D'Andre Swift over 75.5 rushing and receiving yards

The aptly-named Swift is averaging a combined 91 rushing and receiving yards per game for the Lions. Baltimore just placed defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike on the COVID list, along with linebackers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson. Defensive end Derek Wolfe will also miss Sunday's game with a back injury. This is great news for Swift, who leads Detroit in carries and is second in targets behind tight end T.J. Hockenson.

D'Andre Swift leads the Lions in carries and has the second-most targets. (Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports)

Stats provided by PFF, stathead.com, and Pro Football Reference.