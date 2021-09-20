NFL betting: First look at Week 3 lines, including a great Buccaneers-Rams battle

That was a fun Week 2.

Many teams bounced back in Week 2 after flopping in their openers. At one point in the second set of games, the Cowboys and Vikings were lining up for game-winning field goals, and that was right before the Titans tied the Seahawks to send that game to overtime. Underdogs won the week again, betting-wise. There was some good football.

And there's a pretty nice schedule set up for Week 3. Here are the opening lines from BetMGM:

Carolina Panthers (-7.5) at Houston Texans

The lookahead line for this game was -3.5. But Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring (he's out for Thursday night) and the Panthers looked great in blowing out the Saints. This is not a fun Thursday night matchup, but Houston has been more competitive than expected.

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills (-9)

Washington is coming off a hugely emotional win over the Giants, and now goes to face a Bills team that looked a lot better in Week 2. It'll be a big test for a Washington defense that hasn't played up to expectations yet.

The big question is who starts at quarterback for the Bears. We don't know if Andy Dalton is healthy, or if the Bears just decide to go to Justin Fields. For the Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn't returned from a knee injury and Jarvis Landry injured his knee on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and his team will be looking for a second straight win. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Baltimore Ravens (off) at Detroit Lions

The line was off on Monday morning, after the Ravens' Sunday night win and before the Lions play on Monday night, but on Sunday it was Ravens -7.5.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-4.5)

The Colts limp in at 0-2, while the Titans saved an overtime win over the Seahawks. A lot depends on the status of Carson Wentz, who suffered an ankle injury and couldn't finish Sunday's game against the Rams. If the Colts lose this, they're in a huge hole in the AFC South.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

This should be a good one. It would be even better if the Chargers didn't lose a game they probably should have won against Dallas. If the Chargers are going to be a factor in the AFC West, this is their chance to show it. The Chiefs won't be happy after losing Sunday night.

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (-3)

Which Saints team will show up? The one that destroyed the Packers, or the one that had six first downs in a loss to the Panthers? The Patriots looked a lot better in Week 2, but it did come against the Jets.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants (-3)

The Falcons come in with a pair of 20+ point losses on their record. The Giants blew a game at Washington and will get some extra rest. It's hard to see how the Falcons are only getting a field goal.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

The Bengals did not look good at Chicago in Week 2, and now a young team goes on the road again to face a Steelers team that was just upset by the Raiders. The Steelers' offense won't cover many big spreads, but this doesn't seem like that big of a spread.

Arizona Cardinals (-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars were competitive for a while against the Broncos but still lost by 10. Trevor Lawrence looked really lost. The Cardinals should have lost to the Vikings, but a field goal at the end was missed and they're 2-0.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (-10.5)

A 3-0 Broncos team? As long as the Jets look as bad as they've looked through two weeks, that seems to be where this is headed. This is the biggest Week 3 spread and will be everyone's survivor pool pick.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5)

Tua Tagovailoa left Week 2 with an injury to his ribs, and his status is uncertain. This is a nice spot for the Raiders, who are riding high off a 2-0 start.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1) at Los Angeles Rams

This is the game of the week. The Bucs and Rams are 2-0. They're each balanced, well-coached teams. This should be a fun one. There was a big line shift overnight, with the Rams going from 1.5-point favorites to underdogs.

Seattle Seahawks (-1) at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have two brutal losses so far, in overtime at Cincinnati and then on a missed field goal at the end of Week 2. If the Vikings are going to make something of their season, they probably don't want to lose this one at home.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-4)

A rematch of the NFC title game two seasons ago. The 49ers are coming off two road wins, one in which it scored 41 points and the other in which the defense held the Eagles out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. This is a very good 49ers team.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4)

The Cowboys got a big road win at the Chargers on a game-winning field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The Eagles couldn't build off a big Week 1 win, losing an ugly one to the 49ers. This could end up being a fun Monday night matchup.