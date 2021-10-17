NFL betting: Favorites get revenge, go 7-0 in the early set of Sunday's games

The first month of the season, the NFL betting scene was filled with underdogs covering spreads.

It always evens out.

Favorites won last week and they were undefeated in the early set of Sunday's games. In the seven games that kicked off at 1 p.m. ET, favorites went 7-0. That isn't good news for sportsbooks, considering most bettors tend to take favorites.

And with Minnesota finishing the job, the favorites went 7-0 in the 1 pm ET window. Good day for Joe Public. — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) October 17, 2021

Underdogs had a better record in each of the first four weeks of the NFL season. The underdogs had no shot in the early games Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings' overtime win completed the clean sweep. The Vikings started the week as underdogs, but a lot of money came in on them and they closed as a 2.5-point favorite.

Many of the favorites didn't even have to sweat. The Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens all won in huge blowouts that never were in doubt, straight up or against the spread.

The Green Bay Packers' late touchdown run by Aaron Rodgers pushed that game over the 5.5-line. Green Bay won by 10. The Kansas City Chiefs trailed in the second half, but scored the final three touchdowns to win by 18. They were 7-point favorites. Then the Bengals came in late.

If you're a fan of betting favorites, everything came through in Sunday's early games. Moneylines, parlays, teasers ... you couldn't lose.